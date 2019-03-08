Sunny

Mill fires a hat-trick in Needham win, but Leiston are thrashed 5-0

PUBLISHED: 16:03 21 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:03 21 April 2019

Adam Mills scored a hat-trick in Needham Market's 4-1 win over St Ives Town. Picture: BEN POOLEY

Adam Mills scored a hat-trick in Needham Market's 4-1 win over St Ives Town. Picture: BEN POOLEY

Archant

A warm sunny afternoon saw Needham Market produce a commanding second half performance, including a hat-trick from the impressive Adam Mills as they chalked up a comfortable 4-1 win against St Ives Town in the Evo-Stik Southern Premier Central.

It was St Ives who struck first, as a slick move saw the ball reach Jake Newman just inside the area, he took it past a defender and slotted it into the bottom right hand corner.

The Marketmen responded well and were on equal terms six minutes later, when Dan Morphew floated in a deep free kick to the far post area, a Marketmen head got to it first and nodded it into the oncoming Adam Mills, who calmly slid it inside the near post.

It stayed like that until the break, but the second half was all Needham.

A neat one-two gave Callum Sturgess the time and space to deliver the perfect cross to the far post where Gareth Heath rose to head home from eight yards out.

On 65 minutes the Marketmen increased their lead when Heath crossed a free kick to the far post which Joseph Marsden picked up and fired it low across the area to give Mills the easiest of tap-ins.

And Mills made the points safe as he completed his hat-trick from a Marsden cross, which he chipped over the keeper with aplomb.

Meanwhile, the woes continued for Needham's Suffolk rivals Leiston, as they went down 5-0 to Tamworth to slip down a place to 16th in the league.

Lowestoft Town defeated Stratford Town at the weekend meaning the Blues are just two points ahead of the Trawlerboys going into today's clash between the two sides.

The Lambs took the lead in the 12th minute as Janaai Gordon finished well past Charlie Beckwith. The hosts added a second just two minutes into the second half as Fortune Maphosa tapped home.

Kyle Hammond went close for Leiston at the other end but Tamworth added a third in the 72nd minute. Gordon's strike came back off the bar however Concannon netted the loose ball.

Chris Lait then added a brace to complete the rout.

