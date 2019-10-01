E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Needham and Histon Women enjoy a 3-3 thriller at Bloomfields

01 October, 2019 - 06:00
Both Needham And Histon battle for the ball during the 3-3 draw Picture: BEN POOLEY

Needham Market Women 3 Histon Women 3

Needham Market Women played out a 3-3 draw against Histon Ladies on their debut in the Women's Eastern Regional League at Bloomfields.

The Home side made a strong start, going in front midway through the first half through Annie Northwood but goals from Rebecca Finch and Ali Wright turned it around to give Histon the lead at half time.They went further in front thanks to Kirsty Geal but a penalty from captain Nicola Henderson and another for Northwood completed a second half comeback to earn their first point at this level.

Buoyed by two big victories in the cups, Needham came out of the blocks quickly were almost in front in the second minute when Northwood hit the post after a delicious cross from Jodie Sharpe. Home keeper Amber Leeks made a very impressive point-blank stop to keep the away side from taking the lead as the game started to settle.

And it was Needham who went ahead on the half hour mark with Northwood tapping home after an excellent run and cross by full back Gemma Moore.

But Histon stepped it up after that and they were level after an excellent cross was neatly finished by Finch with the aid of the post.

The away side finished the first half strongly and found themselves in front as more confusion from corners, saw Needham fail to clear twice and it was smashed home by Wright, virtually on the goal line.

A response was required by Needham and they started strongly but all the wind was taken out of their sails as an innocuous throw in on the halfway line saw the ball making it all the way to penalty area to give unmarked Geal a comfortable finish.

It was an uphill task from there for the home side, but they were immediately given a lifeline as Northwood shielded the ball and was brought down by the keeper for a penalty.

Henderson stepped up and drove it into the net as the momentum swung towards the Market Women.

Histon began dropping deeper and deeper as the home side took control and it was Northwood again who applied the finish to level things up - her 7th in three games.

