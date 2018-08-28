Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

FA Trophy replay for Needham after draw at Royston

PUBLISHED: 18:18 25 November 2018

Joe Marsden was on target for Needham in the FA Trophy. Photo: BEN POOLEY

Joe Marsden was on target for Needham in the FA Trophy. Photo: BEN POOLEY

Archant

FA Trophy

Royston 1

Needham Market 1

Needham Market and Royston will both be in the hat for the FA Trophy First Round after a James Potton strike 13 minutes from time pegged back the Marketmen, who had taken the lead early in the second half through a Joe Marsden penalty.

Royston started the more lively, although they could not create any clear cut chances, in the first 15 minutes, they retained and passed the ball about well.

However the first chance fell to Needham when a James Baker header went just over the bar. It was the same outcome when Royston’s Josh Castiglione drove forward and fired in a fierce drive midway through the half.

Needham then had a little spell of possession in the Royston half. Samuel Squire linked up with Adam Mills, who put in a decent cross which unfortunately no Needham forward could get to.

This was followed by a clever free kick by Needham’s skipper Gareth Heath allowed Callum Sturgess the time and space to deliver a cross, but the defender was in the right place and cleared the danger.

Just before the interval Needham had a chance when a clearance fell to Joe Marsden, who took it on the volley but couldn’t keep it down

Needham started the second half brightly, pressing forward taking the game to the hosts. They were rewarded just two minutes later when Adam Mills was brought down in the box by the Royston keeper Joe Welch. Up stepped Joe Marsden who slotted it into the right hand side bottom corner.

Royston kept pushing though and found the equaliser 13 minutes from time. Following a corner, Needham managed to clear a header from Tyler Corlett but it dropped to James Potton, 18 yards out, who crashed his shot into the net.

The hosts with their tails up, did have the ball in the net six minutes later but the assistants flag ruled it out.

The hosts were clearly on top at the end and the more likely team to settle the tie at the first attempt, but Needham battled well and held on to take them back to Bloomfields on Tuesday night for the replay, before heading back to Garden Walk on Saturday for a league match.

Topic Tags:

Opinion Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: I believe that we will win, I believe that we will win...

52 minutes ago Stuart Watson
Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert applauds the vocal support following Friday night's 2-1 home defeat to West Brom. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town lost 2-1 at home to West Brom on Friday night and are now six points adrift of safety at the foot of the Championship table. Chief football writer STUART WATSON gives his thoughts.

McCarthy back in charge of Republic of Ireland for Euro 2020 campaign, with his replacement already lined up

13:41 Stuart Watson
Former Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy (right) has been appointed as the new Republic of Ireland boss, with Stephen Kenny to replace him after Euro 2020. Photo: FAI

Former Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy has been appointed as the new Republic of Ireland manager this afternoon.

Opinion Fuller Flavour: An emotional night which made me so proud of my club

11:02
A young fan with a burger wants to throw the ball back into play after it had gone into the crowd during the West Brom defeat. Picture: STEVDE WALLER

Friday night’s game was one of mixed emotions for yours truly which brought an end to a surreal two weeks, writes Karl Fuller.

Opinion Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 2-1 home defeat to West Brom

10:24 Stuart Watson
A crowd of more than 22,000 was in attendance, despite the Friday night game being on television. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town lost 2-1 at home to West Brom in a Championship clash on Friday night. STUART WATSON highlights five key talking points.

Nostalgia On this day in Town history: Two wins over Manchester City

10:23 Ross Halls
Town won 3-2 at Man City on this day in 2000

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today features two victories over Manchester City and a five-goal thriller against Portsmouth....

Nostalgia On this day in Town history: Victories over Manchester City, Southampton and Wolves

Yesterday, 10:32 Ross Halls
On this day in 1973, Trevor Whymark scored twice in Town's 2-1 win over Man City

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today remembers victories over Man City, Southampton and Wolves......

Video ‘He told us to have a right good go and we did that’ - Chambers taking the positives

Yesterday, 01:37 Andy Warren
Luke Chambers is taking the positives after Ipswich Town's home loss to West Brom. Picture Pagepix

Captain Luke Chambers was pleased with his side’s response in the second half against West Brom and was ultimately frustrated not to come away with a point as they went down 2-1.

‘Sometimes the table does lie... I honestly believe we’re going to be fine’ – Lambert on Town’s 2-1 home defeat to West Brom

Fri, 23:04 Stuart Watson
Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert scratches his head after tonight's 2-1 defeat by West Bromwich Albion. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert is confident his team will beat the drop following last night’s 2-1 defeat to West Bromwich Albion at Portman Road.

Ipswich Town 1-2 West Brom: Well-backed Blues can’t make their point despite late rally in valiant West Brom loss

Fri, 21:52 Andy Warren
Kayden Jackson fires home to pull a goal back for Town in the 2-1 defeat by West Bromwich Albion. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

A vocal Portman Road crowd couldn’t help bridge a gap in quality as Ipswich Town fell to a valiant 2-1 defeat to West Brom this evening.

Matchday Recap: Jackson gives Ipswich late hope but Baggies claim three points

Fri, 17:15 Andy Warren
Jay Rodriguez (no. 19, partly hidden) gives WBA a 1-0 lead. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Ipswich Town were beaten 2-1 by West Bromwich Albion this evening.

Most read

‘They smashed it to pieces.’ Men’s designer clothes shop robbed

Hall-Street shop has been boarded up by police following the robbery Picture: SEAN GARNHAM

‘Lucky to be alive’ – dad-of-three relives near-death crash horror

The wreckage of Jack Mahoney’s Citroen Xsara Picasso after the crash on the B1070 near Hadleigh. Picture: EMMA MAHONEY

Opinion Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: I believe that we will win, I believe that we will win...

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert applauds the vocal support following Friday night's 2-1 home defeat to West Brom. Photo: Steve Waller

Man dies in Colchester as police warn of ‘dangerous’ batch of cocaine in the town

Police in Essex have issued a warning over a dangerous batch of cocaine following the death of a Colchester man Picture: ARCHANT

Three arrested after drones used to search for hare coursing suspects

Drones are being used to search for suspected hare coursers in Felixstowe Picture: WILDROB47

Man in his 70s in critical condition after being assaulted in Bury St Edmunds

Tayfen Road in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24