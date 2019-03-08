Injury-time leveller breaks Needham hearts

Neeham Market's Jamie Griffiths celebrates after scoing in the 1-1 draw with Coalville. Picture: BEN POOLEY Archant

Evo-Stik South Premier Needham Market 1 Coalville Town 1 An injury-time equaliser from Coalville’s Scott McManus denied Needham their first win in eight games.

Jamie Griffiths buries the ball to make it 1-0 to Needham. Picture: BEN POOLEY Jamie Griffiths buries the ball to make it 1-0 to Needham. Picture: BEN POOLEY

On reflection a point each was probably the right outcome, but it was a bitter blow for the Marketmen, who had produced a hard battling performance and were so close to victory, after Jamie Griffiths had put them in front after 12 minutes.

Coalville failed to clear a long Jake Jessup free kick, allowing Gareth Heath to feed Adam Mills out on the left, he in turn fired in a cross to the back post where Griffiths was unmarked and he made no mistake lashing home from close range.

Soon after taking the lead Adam Mills had a chance of his own to double the Marketmen’s lead. Having read the flight of a great long ball to the left of the area he unleashed a spectacular volley that just whistled over the top.

The remainder of the half saw Coalville having the better opportunities. Tom McGlinchey hit the bar, and both Timothy Berridge and Stephen Towers fired attempts over the bar, whilst Jake Jessup held an Andrew Wright effort well.

The Marketmen in response worked well and enjoyed some good possession. Russell Short and Samuel Squire were having good games in the middle of the park, but the Marketmen were finding it difficult to find that something to turn possession into chances.

The second half started brightly with both sides having early efforts. Kairo Mitchell and Scott McManus both headed respective efforts over for Coalville, whilst Joseph Marsden’s flick on at the near post had the visiting defence on full alert, clearing it just in the nick of time.

As the half progressed Coalville became the more dominant as they sought the equaliser, again breaking forward with pace but they came up against some resilient Needham defending.

It looked as though the Marketmen would hold on for the victory until a minute into injury-time when Coalville’s Andrew Wright floated a free kick into the area, Scott McManus and keeper Jake Jessup both went for the ball, but unfortunately for the Marketmen McManus won that battle to head it home.

In the remaining few minutes both sides pushed for a winner, but the points were shared.