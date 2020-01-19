Marketmen beaten at home by Nuneaton

Billy Hunt celebrates scoring for Needham Market against Nuneaton Borough. Picture: BEN POOLEY Ben Pooley

BetVictor South Premier Central Needham Market 1 Nuneaton Borough 3 The Marketmen came into this game looking to make it three home wins out of three in 2020, but they were unable to match the dogged performance produced by the Midlands outfit, writes Paul Munn.

Russell Short on the attack for Needham Market against Nuneaton Borough. Picture: BEN POOLEY Russell Short on the attack for Needham Market against Nuneaton Borough. Picture: BEN POOLEY

It could have been a completely different story if, in the opening six minutes, a Marketman had managed to reach an inviting Joseph Marsden ball across the area and if Adam Mills had connected properly when trying to chip the keeper, Tony Breeden from the edge of the box.

The visitors managed to break the deadlock on 28 minutes when they were awarded a free kick on the right, 30-yards from goal. Rhys Sharpe stepped up and curled a great shot past the diving Marcus Garnham into the top corner. They very nearly came close to doubling that lead when Callum Powell fired just over two minutes later.

Needham had a chance to level on 37 minutes with a long range free kick, which Joseph Marsden took and curled a low shot round the wall towards the top corner, but Breeden was able to get his fingertips on it to turn it behind

Nuneaton doubled their lead on 39 minutes with a text book short corner routine. On receiving the ball short from Sharpe, Callum Powell whipped in a cross to the near post for Jamie Towers to neatly nod it into the bottom right-hand corner from six yards.

With the first half coming towards its end murmurings came from the home supporters hoping they could pull one back to try and make a game of it and a minute into added time their wishes were fulfilled, when Jake Dye released Samuel Squire down the right, who put a good low ball into the area, where a clever step-over allowed Billy Hunt time to control the ball, pick his spot and stroke it into the bottom left-hand corner.

With the impetus of the goal just before the break Needham started the second the stronger. The Nuneaton defence had to be on their guard as they just managed to put a Joseph Marsden effort behind for a corner.

Needham kept pressing and Billy Hunt poked one wide after a clearance fell to him. But, in essence the Marketmen were unable to create anything clear cut, with the Nuneaton defence sticking to their task to thwart their efforts.

Two minutes into added time Nuneaton's Jordan Goddard took the ball down the left, cut inside and past a couple of defenders to give himself room for the shot, which he placed into the bottom left-hand corner.

That was game over.