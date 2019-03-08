E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Marketmen beat Dereham to book a trip to Lowestoft in FA Cup

PUBLISHED: 22:02 10 September 2019 | UPDATED: 22:02 10 September 2019

Gareth Heath, who scored the opener in Needham Market's FA Cup replay win over Dereham. Photo: BEN POOLEY

Needham Market 2 Dereham Town 1

Gareth Heath and Joe Neal were on target as Needham Market beat Dereham Town 2-1 in tonight's FA Cup first qualifying round replay at Bloomfields.

The Marketmen had poached a late equaliser at Dereham in a 1-1 draw on Saturday, and their replay win sets up an all-Suffolk clash at Lowestoft Town in the next round.

The Marketmen came close to breaking the deadlock in the 15th minute. Joe Marsden's goal-bound effort was blocked, and Heath's quick reaction from the rebound could not beat keeper Elliot Pride.

But Pride did make a mistake which led to Needham taking the lead, three minutes before half-time. Pride could not hold onto a cross delivered by Luke Ingram, and Heath was in the right place to ram home the loose ball.

Marcus Garnham came to his side's rescue with an excellent save in the 50th minute, to deny Adam Hipperson.

Joe Neal appeared to have made the game safe by doubling the lead in the 85th minute, although it was a nerve-wracking finale after Hipperson converted a 90th minute penalty.

NEEDHAM MARKET: Garnham, Dye, Sturgess, Squire, K Morphew (sub Baker, 29), D Morphew, L Ingram, Heath, Neal, Parker, Marsden (sub N Ingram, 89). Subs: Exworth, McLaughlin Shorten.

Attendance: 234

