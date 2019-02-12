Partly Cloudy

‘There will be changes’ – Needham Market boss Wilkins

PUBLISHED: 08:30 23 February 2019

Needham's Gareth Heath, left, heading the ball on against King's Lynn, is expected to return to the side at Redditch today. Picture: BEN POOLEY

Archant

Needham Market boss, Richard Wilkins, has not given up hope of reaching the Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Central play-offs, although he recognises that his side have to got to go on a terrific run to gate-crash the top five.

The Marketmen have won just one of their last six fixtures, to slip to seven points adrift of the play-off zone, going into their last 11 games of the season.

Today, they are on the road away at Redditch Town, who are down in 16th position, two places and five points above the relegation zone.

Certainly, the Suffolk club will be looking to improve on their recent results against the bottom few clubs, which have included a 1-0 home defeat at the hands of third-from-bottom St Neots and a 1-1 home draw against second-from-bottom Halesowen.

“We have not played to our normal levels in the last three or four matches,” admitted Wilkins.

“We have had our chances in all of these games, usually far more than the opposition, but we have not taken our chances, while at the other end we have been conceding too many soft goals. The opposition hasn’t had to work hard to score goals.

“We hope to rectify that over the coming weeks, starting this weekend.

“We had a chat about it, at training on Thursday, because it was very disappointing to play three teams near the bottom and only get one point, when you would expect to take at least seven.

“It can be difficult to play teams at the bottom, because they are usually fighting for their lives, but we only have ourselves to blame, we know that.

“Against Royston (2-0 home defeat last weekend), they scored two goals with the only three chances that they had, while we had nine chances and could not score, due to good blocks and good saves. Sometimes it happens like that.

“The only way to get over this poor spell is to work even harder, which is what we will do, and there will be changes this weekend,” added Wilkins.

The influential trio of Joe Marsden, Russell Short and Gareth Heath all missed last weekend’s game, but all three are expected to return at Redditch.

'There will be changes' – Needham Market boss Wilkins

