Needham boss Wilkins vows to bring in a new striker next week

PUBLISHED: 11:20 15 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:20 15 December 2019

Bromsgrove Sporting keeper Daniel Platt pulls off a good save to thwart Craig Parker, early on during Needham's home defeat. Picture: BEN POOLEY

Needham Market manager, Richard Wilkins, was very critical of his side's lack-lustre display during Saturday's 3-0 home defeat to Bromsgrove Sporting.

Needham Market's Joe Marsden finds it hard to gain possession against a very strong Bromsgrove Sporting side. Picture: BEN POOLEYNeedham Market's Joe Marsden finds it hard to gain possession against a very strong Bromsgrove Sporting side. Picture: BEN POOLEY

And the Marketmen boss has vowed to bring in a new striker over the coming days, to bolster his squad going into the second half of the season.

"I thought we were second best for most of the game, if I'm being honest," admitted Wilkins.

"We had looked a million dollars away at leaders Tamworth (2-1 win) on Tuesday in probably the best team performance in quite a while, and yet we turned up today and I'm struggling to find a player who could earn more than five out of 10.

"I don't really understand it. We've had a long chat in there (the dressing room), and I've said a few home truths.

Needham Market's Callum Sturgess is held off by a Bromsgrove opponent during Saturday's 3-0 home defeat. Picture: BEN POOLEYNeedham Market's Callum Sturgess is held off by a Bromsgrove opponent during Saturday's 3-0 home defeat. Picture: BEN POOLEY

"At home, we seem to really let ourselves down. Most of the season, when we have lost, it's usually been just by the odd goal, but today we were well-beaten 3-0.

"We gifted them the first goal, and the third goal. I'm not making excuses for anyone and it's a difficult one to swallow.

"I thought we were very lack-lustre, and really didn't turn up. A decent crowd turned up today, and yet we just didn't perform.

Needham Market right-back Jake Dye whips the ball forward, against Bromsgrove Sporting. Picture: BEN POOLEYNeedham Market right-back Jake Dye whips the ball forward, against Bromsgrove Sporting. Picture: BEN POOLEY

"Bromsgrove were on the front foot, and we weren't. They fully deserved their win.

"Our home form wasn't great last season as well. I don't know what it is, I can't put my finger on it. I can't understand how you can be an eight-out-of-10 on Tuesday, and then a four-out-of-10 on the Saturday. I don't understand that mentality.

"At half-time today I could have taken any of the players off. It was a real lethargic effort, and there were some very poor decisions made by the players. There weren't any positives to take."

With regards the prospects of signing a new striker, Wilkins confirmed: "There's going to be a few bits-and-pieces which will materialise next week.

Joe Marsden chips the ball through for his team-mates to chase during Saturday's Southern League Premier Central clash against Bromsgrove. Picture: BEN POOLEYJoe Marsden chips the ball through for his team-mates to chase during Saturday's Southern League Premier Central clash against Bromsgrove. Picture: BEN POOLEY

"We are hoping to sign a striker, on maybe Tuesday or Wednesday, someone we have been looking for, for a while.

"We should have this new lad in who will probably go straight into the side.

"I'm hoping that he can come in and get on the end of some of the chances that we have been getting, because in games like this you usually only get three or four chances, and so you have to make them count," added Wilkins.

