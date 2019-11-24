E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Marketmen's season of frustration continues with another late-goal heartache

PUBLISHED: 13:34 24 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:34 24 November 2019

Needham Market's Joe Marsden goes close to winning the game, in stoppage time. Picture: BEN POOLEY

Needham Market's Joe Marsden goes close to winning the game, in stoppage time. Picture: BEN POOLEY

© Ben Pooley

King's Langley 2 Needham Market 2

King's Langley celebrate scoring early on, thanks to Jordan Parkes' strike, against Needham Market. Picture: BEN POOLEYKing's Langley celebrate scoring early on, thanks to Jordan Parkes' strike, against Needham Market. Picture: BEN POOLEY

Jordan Parkes' injury time strike thwarted Needham Market's efforts to rack up a fourth away win of the season, at King's Langley on a wet afternoon, so continuing what has been a very frustrating campaign.

It was the hosts who started the better, taking the lead after just seven minutes when debutant Parkes picked up the ball just outside the box and curled a delighful shot into the top right hand corner, giving Marcus Garnham no chance.

Needham, at this stage, found it difficult to get back into the game, and their cause looked to be disrupted further when they lost James Baker to injury after 19 minutes, although substitute Joe Neal put in a good shift up front.

Needham equalised in first-half injury-time. Attacking down the right, the ball found its way to Luke Ingram, who squared it perfectly across the area for an unmarked and grateful Craig Parker to sidefoot home.

Aerial action during Needham Market's 2-2 draw at King's Lingley, in the Southern League Premier Central. Picture: BEN POOLEYAerial action during Needham Market's 2-2 draw at King's Lingley, in the Southern League Premier Central. Picture: BEN POOLEY

King's Langley began the second half as they started the first, by putting Needham under pressure, and Garnham twice denied No. 9 Mitchell Weiss with good saves.

The hosts were left to rue those missed chances when the Marketmen took the lead on 63 minutes. The move culminated with a Neal shot, which keeper Melvin Minter managed to block, only for the rebound to fall kindly for Luke Ingram, who made no mistake from close range.

With Needham having gained the lead, they then enjoyed a period of ascendancy and could have increased their lead but for another good save from home keeper Minter.

At the other end, Garnham made a good save just before the 90 minutes were up.

Six minutes of stoppage time were indicated, and with two of these minutes gone, Kings Langley's Parkes ran at the Needham defence on the left side of the box, drifting beyond his man to drill a shot into the far corner, out of the reach of Garnham's despairing dive.

Both sides could have nicked it at the end. Firstly the hosts' Saul Williams just couldn't get his head to a good ball across the area, while right at the death a Joe Marsden effort for Needham went narrowly wide.

NEEDHAM MARKET: Garnham, Dye, Sturgess, Short (sub Squire, 53), Morphew(K), Morphew(D), Ingram (sub Diogo), Heath, Baker (sub Neal 19), Parker, Marsden.

