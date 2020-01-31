E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Needham gunning for three wins on the bounce

PUBLISHED: 10:00 01 February 2020

Needham Market players, celebrating a goal against St Ives in December, are hoping to make it three wins in a row today. Picture: BEN POOLEY

Needham Market players, celebrating a goal against St Ives in December, are hoping to make it three wins in a row today. Picture: BEN POOLEY

Archant

Under-performing Needham Market have struggled to string a run of victories together all season, hence their position in the lower half of the table, but there are signs that the tide has finally turned at Bloomfields.

The Marketmen, fresh from excellent away wins at bottom club Redditch United (3-0 last Saturday) and at AFC Rushden & Diamonds (2-1 on Tuesday night) have a chance to complete a hat-trick of victories when they entertain 10th-placed Hednesford Town this afternoon.

Most of Needham's problems have been at home, and manager Richard Wilkins is keen to rectify this as he aims to guide his team into the top 10 of the Southern League Premier Central.

The Suffolk side have won half of their away fixtures, with six wins from 12 starts on the road. In fact, only four teams have won more away games all season - Bromsgrove Sporting, Tamworth, Coalville and Stourbridge.

You may also want to watch:

But at Bloomfields, the Marketmen have won just three league games, the fourth poorest home record in the division.

"Something is not quite right there, in that way we are the fifth best team away, and yet have the fourth or fifth worst home record," rued manager Wilkins.

"We need to sort this out, because many teams have had success with smash-and-grab tactics. But it makes a change to be going for a third win in a row, and we should take confidence from the last two performances.

"Redditch are struggling. We knew that we should be going there and winning, but you still have to do it. After the first 10 minutes I thought we were excellent, and most of our goals featured five or six passes, so that was very pleasing. We hit the post three times as well, so we could have won by five or six.

"Rushden were the form team, but we thoroughly deserved our win. Although Joe Marsden's winner was straight from a corner, we had two or three other very good chances," said Wilkins.

Needham's recent success has been achieved despite the absence of six players in keeper Marcus Garnham (calf), striker Luke Ingram (hamstring), midfielders Sam Squire (broken hand), Russell Short (knee) and Gareth Heath (dead leg), plus the experienced James Baker. The versatile Baker is the only one of these six who might return from injury today.

Most Read

Remains found near farm belonged to man missing since 2007

The remains of a man found at a farm near Sudbury in January 22 have been identified as belonging to 52-year-old Jeremy Sparks, who went missing in July 2007 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Which Suffolk market towns and villages are in line for ultrafast broadband?

An Openreach engineer at work installing ultrafast broadband cabling Picture: OPENREACH

Family plans to re-open seaside restaurant - nearly a year after it closed

Seymours Aldeburgh, a coffee shop and restaurant planned to open in 2020 Picture: LAYDEN-GRANT SEYMOUR

Suffolk mum to open new high street shop

Amanda Lewis and her son William ready to open the shop next month Picture: AMANDA LEWIS

This pub has been named the best in Suffolk

Diners recommended this pub to The Good Pub Guide Picture: Leon Day Images

Most Read

Remains found near farm belonged to man missing since 2007

The remains of a man found at a farm near Sudbury in January 22 have been identified as belonging to 52-year-old Jeremy Sparks, who went missing in July 2007 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Which Suffolk market towns and villages are in line for ultrafast broadband?

An Openreach engineer at work installing ultrafast broadband cabling Picture: OPENREACH

Family plans to re-open seaside restaurant - nearly a year after it closed

Seymours Aldeburgh, a coffee shop and restaurant planned to open in 2020 Picture: LAYDEN-GRANT SEYMOUR

Suffolk mum to open new high street shop

Amanda Lewis and her son William ready to open the shop next month Picture: AMANDA LEWIS

This pub has been named the best in Suffolk

Diners recommended this pub to The Good Pub Guide Picture: Leon Day Images

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

LED beauty face masks seized in Felixstowe confirmed as unsafe

The LED beauty face masks have been confirmed as unsafe Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Needham gunning for three wins on the bounce

Needham Market players, celebrating a goal against St Ives in December, are hoping to make it three wins in a row today. Picture: BEN POOLEY

Ahead of his time: the man who brought recycling to Suffolk

Adrian Dodds

Traffic in Ipswich is terrible. Let’s change Orwell Bridge speed limit now

Change Orwell Bridge speed limit now, callers are telling Mark Murphy. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Is 2020 set to be the year for farmers to act or to take stock?

Will 2020 be the year for farmers to take stock? Picture: PETER CUTTS
Drive 24