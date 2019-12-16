E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

'It's getting ridiculous' - keeper Garnham on Needham's woeful home form

PUBLISHED: 13:12 16 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:12 16 December 2019

Keeper Marcus Garnham, at full stretch. Picture: JOHN HEALD

Keeper Marcus Garnham, at full stretch. Picture: JOHN HEALD

Archant

Needham Market's experienced keeper, Marcus Garnham, pulled no punches following his side's dismal 3-0 defeat at the hands of high-flying Bromsgrove Sporting at Bloomfields on Saturday.

Marcus Garnham, after signing for Needham Market from Leiston last summer. Picture: NEEDHAM MARKETMarcus Garnham, after signing for Needham Market from Leiston last summer. Picture: NEEDHAM MARKET

The Marketmen have struggled for any degree of consistency this season, and while their away form suggests a team with play-off aspirations - four wins from eight trips - their home form is relegation material.

Richard Wilkins' men have only won two of their 11 league games at Bloomfields, a dreadful record that has left Garnham feeling deeply frustrated.

"We totally undid all the hard work that we did on Tuesday (2-1 win away at leaders Tamworth). We have totally let ourselves down, and we only have ourselves to blame," insisted Garnham.

"We were not at the races, none of us were, and we got what we totally deserved, which was nothing.

"It's like a record, you just stick it on repeat whenever we play at home - it's getting ridiculous now.

You may also want to watch:

"I think it's becoming a mental thing. We are just waiting for something to happen at home, and even when we are winning, we are still expecting something to happen.

"We need to get out of that mind-set, because it is weak. We need to be stronger at home, and at the moment it is just not good enough.

"Potentially we are miles better than where we are in the league (14th spot), but football is cruel. You get what you deserve, which is where we are. We are only as good as where we are in the league.

"The league table does not lie. We have won at Tamworth, won at Bromsgrove (second), and won at Hednesford, (fourth) and yet we are then losing to the 'lesser teams' at home.

"But if you don't put the work in, then you are not going to get anything out. That's the bare minimum, to give 100% - if you don't do that, then you are going to get nothing.

"Sometimes you can get away with one or two lads just having an off-day, but when you've got seven or eight, and I include myself in that, then you can't have three players carrying a whole team.

"Hopefully, we can still click and go on a run. We can still be there or thereabouts, but to do that we have to string a run of five or six wins together. We can't lose one, then lose one, every week.

"We've got to stick together and crack on, and see where that takes us," concluded Garnham.

Most Read

North Stander: We’re all still behind you, Paul – but here’s why we’re worried

Cole Skuse gets the better of Lucas Tomlinson to cross into the box. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Village ‘angry’ after appeal against 229 homes is rejected

East Bergholt Parish Council have had their appeal against the 200 homes rejected. Picture: ARCHANT

Government urged to delay Sizewell C decision over ‘disdainful’ lack of detail

Suffolk MPs Dan Poulter and Therese Coffey, pictured with PM Boris Johnson before the General Election, have both signed letters to Government about current energy projects Picture: PAUL GEATER

Train woe continues with major disruption to services

Greater Anglia passengers are facing more commuting chaos amid Network Rail signalling problems Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

‘We are open to all’ - reverend responds after anti-LGBTQ note is left on altar

Reverend Andrew Dotchin. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

North Stander: We’re all still behind you, Paul – but here’s why we’re worried

Cole Skuse gets the better of Lucas Tomlinson to cross into the box. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Village ‘angry’ after appeal against 229 homes is rejected

East Bergholt Parish Council have had their appeal against the 200 homes rejected. Picture: ARCHANT

Government urged to delay Sizewell C decision over ‘disdainful’ lack of detail

Suffolk MPs Dan Poulter and Therese Coffey, pictured with PM Boris Johnson before the General Election, have both signed letters to Government about current energy projects Picture: PAUL GEATER

Train woe continues with major disruption to services

Greater Anglia passengers are facing more commuting chaos amid Network Rail signalling problems Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

‘We are open to all’ - reverend responds after anti-LGBTQ note is left on altar

Reverend Andrew Dotchin. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Huge cannabis farm with plants worth £400k found at house

Nearly £400,000 worth of the drug was found at the house Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE CONSTABULARY

Some Greater Anglia services restored – but no sign of new Intercity trains

Passenger trains have been restored to the Ipswich to Felixstowe line. Picture: HELEN BOTT

Government urged to delay Sizewell C decision over ‘disdainful’ lack of detail

Suffolk MPs Dan Poulter and Therese Coffey, pictured with PM Boris Johnson before the General Election, have both signed letters to Government about current energy projects Picture: PAUL GEATER

Charity shop gets console-ation cash boost from gamer

Michelle Chambers, left, Stephen Thorne and Pat Cassidy with retro video games and consoles at the EACH charity shop in Sudbury Picture: EACH

Abuse headteacher left his money to ex-council leader and priest to clear his name after death

Former headmaster at St George's School, Finborough, Derek Slade was jailed in 2010 for abusing pupils in the 1970s and 1980s. In his will he left his money to appeal his conviction. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists