'It's getting ridiculous' - keeper Garnham on Needham's woeful home form

Needham Market's experienced keeper, Marcus Garnham, pulled no punches following his side's dismal 3-0 defeat at the hands of high-flying Bromsgrove Sporting at Bloomfields on Saturday.

The Marketmen have struggled for any degree of consistency this season, and while their away form suggests a team with play-off aspirations - four wins from eight trips - their home form is relegation material.

Richard Wilkins' men have only won two of their 11 league games at Bloomfields, a dreadful record that has left Garnham feeling deeply frustrated.

"We totally undid all the hard work that we did on Tuesday (2-1 win away at leaders Tamworth). We have totally let ourselves down, and we only have ourselves to blame," insisted Garnham.

"We were not at the races, none of us were, and we got what we totally deserved, which was nothing.

"It's like a record, you just stick it on repeat whenever we play at home - it's getting ridiculous now.

"I think it's becoming a mental thing. We are just waiting for something to happen at home, and even when we are winning, we are still expecting something to happen.

"We need to get out of that mind-set, because it is weak. We need to be stronger at home, and at the moment it is just not good enough.

"Potentially we are miles better than where we are in the league (14th spot), but football is cruel. You get what you deserve, which is where we are. We are only as good as where we are in the league.

"The league table does not lie. We have won at Tamworth, won at Bromsgrove (second), and won at Hednesford, (fourth) and yet we are then losing to the 'lesser teams' at home.

"But if you don't put the work in, then you are not going to get anything out. That's the bare minimum, to give 100% - if you don't do that, then you are going to get nothing.

"Sometimes you can get away with one or two lads just having an off-day, but when you've got seven or eight, and I include myself in that, then you can't have three players carrying a whole team.

"Hopefully, we can still click and go on a run. We can still be there or thereabouts, but to do that we have to string a run of five or six wins together. We can't lose one, then lose one, every week.

"We've got to stick together and crack on, and see where that takes us," concluded Garnham.