Needham Market, Lowestoft and Stowmarket join Bury in Cup quarter-finals

PUBLISHED: 22:21 10 March 2020 | UPDATED: 22:21 10 March 2020

Lowestoft Town's Malachi Linton, who scored twice in a 5-0 win at Hadleigh United in the Suffolk Premier Cup. Picture: SHIRLEY D WHITLOW

Lowestoft Town's Malachi Linton, who scored twice in a 5-0 win at Hadleigh United in the Suffolk Premier Cup. Picture: SHIRLEY D WHITLOW

Shirley D Whitlow

Suffolk Premier Cup holders LEISTON were knocked out of the competition at the quarter-final stage, at the hands of fellow Southern League Premier Central side NEEDHAM MARKET at Victory Road tonight.

A second minute goal from Jose Santa De La Paz was enough for the Marketmen to reach the last four with a 1-0 victory over a Leiston team who ended the match with 10 men.

De La Paz swept home what proved to be the only goal of the game from close-in, after home keeper Sam Donkin had kept out an initial shot.

Luke Ingram stabbed narrowly wide, around the half-hour mark, as Kevin Horlock's men searched for a killer second goal, while for Leiston midfielder Josh Hitter tried his luck from distance with a shot that ex-Leiston keeper Marcus Garnham saved.

Noel Aitkens was sent off in the 80th minute for two quickfire yellow cards, both for fouls on Noel Collard, as Needham eased into the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, LOWESTOFT TOWN recorded an emphatic 5-0 win at HADLEIGH UNITED to book their place in the last four of the Suffolk Premier Cup.

All five goals came in the first half for Jamie Godbold's dominant visitors.

Jack Zielonka broke the deadlock in the 17th minute, burying the rebound from Malachi Linton's initial deflected shot.

Linton doubled the lead in the 21st minute with a stunning strike, and it was 3-0 in the 36th minute thanks to Josh McIntosh's low shot.

Andrew Fisk netted Lowestoft's fourth goal on 41 minutes, and Linton scored his second and the visitors' fifth from the penalty spot on the stroke of half-time.

It was a quieter second half, although Lowestoft could have netted a sixth goal late on, only for Hadleigh keeper Jack Spurling to save a penalty.

STOWMARKET TOWN are also into the semi-finals, thanks to a 3-2 penalty shoot-out win over BRANTHAM ATHLETIC, after a goalless draw at Greens Meadow.

Stow came from 2-0 down in the shoot-out (Patrick Brothers and Jack Madley on target for the Blue Imps), with Josh Mayhew netting their all-important third penalty.

