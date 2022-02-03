Hans can't wait to get started after swapping Needham Market for Premier League

Hans Mpongo can’t wait to get started after swapping Needham Market for the Premier League on transfer deadline day.

The 18-year-old Dutch-born striker joined Needham earlier this season, going on to score four goals for the club and also being part of the sides who knocked both Yeovil Town and Wealdstone out of the FA Trophy.

His performances have earned a move to Brentford, where he links up with the Bees’ B team on a deal until the end of the season following a successful trial. The Premier League club then have the option to extend his stay by a further 12 months.

Mpongo previously spent time with London-based Albatross Academy as well as the ProChance Academy, before he then went on to turn out for Andover Town. The youngster has also represented England schools in previous years,

And now he’s looking forward to beginning his journey with Brentford.

“Words can’t describe how happy I am to be here and how thankful I am for this opportunity,” he said.

“I came to this country when I was 12 or 13 and from there it hasn’t been easy, but I was chasing my dreams.

“My mum has raised me by herself and she has been a massive, massive part of my life. She told me the football would be better here so she has sacrificed everything for my dream here.

“Needham Market is a place I will never forget, it’s an amazing club with amazing fans. The people, the staff and everyone there will always have a place in my heart.

“The football was tough but the boys made me feel really comfortable. The physicality was hard but I got used to it.

“I came to Brentford for a trial game and I felt like I showed by ability on the ball and my hard work. I worked my socks off and showed I’m strong, fast and am a team player too. Hopefully that’s what they’ve seen in me.

“I have a lot of energy so I will work hard for the team. I like to be on the ball and score goals, of course.

“I have to work on many, many things because I’m nowhere near where I want to be. My finishing is good but can be better and I’ll be working on that.”

Discussing the signing of Mpongo, Brentford B head coach Neil MacFarlane said: "So far this season we've had Nathan Young-Coombes as our sole striker so it's important that we get someone to come in and challenge Nathan as well as play alongside him should we decide to play with two strikers.

“Hans is somebody who wants to press and he's very mobile. Our aim is to help him to develop his all-round game with things like link play.

"We're delighted to have him here with us. He is a player who has experience of men's football at a young age, so he has a really good base, and we hope to push him on over the course of his time with us."