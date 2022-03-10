News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport

Podcast

'Two steps from Wembley'.... with Needham Market's Marcus Garnham

Author Picture Icon

Mike Bacon

Published: 5:00 AM March 10, 2022
marcus garnham

Mike Bacon chats to Needham Market 'keeper Marcus Garnham ahead of Saturday's huge FA Trophy last eight clash at Bloomfields, between Needham and Conference leaders Stockport County. - Credit: Archant

Join Mike Bacon as he chats to Needham Market goalkeeper Marcus Garnham ahead of the Marketmen's huge FA Trophy last eight clash with Conference leaders Stockport County on Saturday... both teams now two steps from a Wembley final.

It's a sell-out at Bloomfields and no wonder, as the mighty Conference side and their fans roll into Suffolk.

Marcus looks ahead to the game, tells us why Needham can win it, the Marketmen's build-up, including a bit of Pilates... that he sat out!

He tells us of the tough task his team face against such strong opponents. And why this is the biggest game of his and his team-mates' careers so far.

How manager Kevin Horlock has given the team confidence, and a special tribute to all the fans and volunteers at Needham. As well as a nod to all the support from fellow Suffolk non-league clubs.

PLUS, you may like to listen to former Ipswich Town and Manchester City player and now Needham manager Kevin Horlock's, 'A life in football' podcast, right here...

Football
Non-League Football
Suffolk
Lancashire

Don't Miss

The aftermath of the fire at the Field of Dream farm in Thurston

Suffolk Live News

'It's heartbreaking': Anger after suspected arson attack at Suffolk farm

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Kayden Jackson scores to take Town into a 2-0 lead.

Ipswich Town vs Lincoln City | Live

Matchday Recap: Burns and Jackson beat LIncoln

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
The opening of the new Dixon and Young Pie and Mash business in Sudbury.

Pie and mash shop brings a taste of the East End to Suffolk

Dominic Bareham

person
Corrie McKeague disappeared after a night out in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk

Corrie McKeague's mum says she wasn't aware of him ever sleeping in bin

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon