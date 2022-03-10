'Two steps from Wembley'.... with Needham Market's Marcus Garnham

Podcast

Join Mike Bacon as he chats to Needham Market goalkeeper Marcus Garnham ahead of the Marketmen's huge FA Trophy last eight clash with Conference leaders Stockport County on Saturday... both teams now two steps from a Wembley final.

It's a sell-out at Bloomfields and no wonder, as the mighty Conference side and their fans roll into Suffolk.

Marcus looks ahead to the game, tells us why Needham can win it, the Marketmen's build-up, including a bit of Pilates... that he sat out!

He tells us of the tough task his team face against such strong opponents. And why this is the biggest game of his and his team-mates' careers so far.

How manager Kevin Horlock has given the team confidence, and a special tribute to all the fans and volunteers at Needham. As well as a nod to all the support from fellow Suffolk non-league clubs.

