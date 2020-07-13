Nephew of former Town star backed to ‘kick on’ after release by Blues’ League One rivals

Former Chelsea youngster Alex Kiwomya has been released by Doncaster Rovers. Photo: PA PA Archive/PA Images

Alex Kiwomya, the nephew of former Ipswich Town hero Chris Kiwomya, has been released by the Blues’ League One rivals Doncaster Rovers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 24-year-old forward, who came through the Chelsea youth set-up and represented England at Under-19 level, saw the start of his time at Rovers disrupted by the need to recover from rare auto-immune disorder Guillain-Barré syndrome.

In the end he made just nine senior starts during a three-year spell for the South Yorkshire club which ended with a loan spell at National League side Chorley.

“I spoke to Alex about his situation,” Rovers boss Darren Moore told the Doncaster Free Press.

MORE: Woolfenden takes marquee shirt as Ipswich Town release squad numbers for new season

“It was one of them, and I’ve said this to him, where players sometimes have the experience of joining a club and it not working out but you move on.

“Sometimes you need that experience and it allows you to become more mature, have more understanding of how football works.

“What you need to do in the next one that becomes available is to make sure you learn from your experiences and show what you’re all about.

“Sometimes people end up saying how come it didn’t work here and did somewhere else?

“I’m sure we’ve had some players this season where it’s worked out here for them and they’ve kicked on. That might be the same for Alex.”