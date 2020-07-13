E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Nephew of former Town star backed to ‘kick on’ after release by Blues’ League One rivals

PUBLISHED: 17:42 13 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:42 13 July 2020

Former Chelsea youngster Alex Kiwomya has been released by Doncaster Rovers. Photo: PA

Alex Kiwomya, the nephew of former Ipswich Town hero Chris Kiwomya, has been released by the Blues’ League One rivals Doncaster Rovers.

The 24-year-old forward, who came through the Chelsea youth set-up and represented England at Under-19 level, saw the start of his time at Rovers disrupted by the need to recover from rare auto-immune disorder Guillain-Barré syndrome.

In the end he made just nine senior starts during a three-year spell for the South Yorkshire club which ended with a loan spell at National League side Chorley.

“I spoke to Alex about his situation,” Rovers boss Darren Moore told the Doncaster Free Press.

“It was one of them, and I’ve said this to him, where players sometimes have the experience of joining a club and it not working out but you move on.

“Sometimes you need that experience and it allows you to become more mature, have more understanding of how football works.

“What you need to do in the next one that becomes available is to make sure you learn from your experiences and show what you’re all about.

“Sometimes people end up saying how come it didn’t work here and did somewhere else?

“I’m sure we’ve had some players this season where it’s worked out here for them and they’ve kicked on. That might be the same for Alex.”

Bill Turnbull reveals ‘very encouraging’ results in his third different treatment for cancer

Bill Turnbull, pictured centre, has spoken about the latest in his fight against cancer ahead of reporting on his beloved Wycombe Wanderers play-off final match on Monday. Picture: SOUTHERN NEWS & PICTURES

Have you seen swarms of flying ants in Suffolk today?

Flying ants have gathered in swarms today for their mating flight. Have you seen any in Suffolk? Picture: PHILIP JONES

“It’s anyone’s guess as to what it was doing there” - 7 treasures discovered in Suffolk and Norfolk

Stour Valley Community Archaeology during a dig in Bulmer Picture: SVCA

Objections lodged over plans for 340 more homes in growing village

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Woolfenden takes marquee shirt as Ipswich Town release squad numbers for new season

Luke Woolfenden has just signed a new four-year deal with Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

