‘We want to be harder to break down’ – Bury new head coach Wakley

Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club's new head coach, Nick Wakley, sitting in the main stand at The Haberden.

Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club’s new Head Coach, Nick Wakley, who was officially unveiled at The Haberden on Tuesday, will be putting the emphasis on improving the Wolfpack’s defence over the coming weeks.

Welshman Wakley takes charge of his first match on Saturday, when fellow lower mid-table team Clifton are the visitors to West Suffolk.

Bury have so far won four of their first 11 fixtures, as well as drawing their most recent encounter, a thrilling 20-20 draw at Redruth in Cornwall last weekend.

They are currently in 11th spot, and although only six clubs have scored more points than them (273 points), only four clubs have conceded more than the Wolfpack (321 points).

“As a new coach it’s always tempting to come in and rip up the play-book, and start from scratch, but that’s very difficult to do in mid-season,” explained Wakley.

“So it’s about me trying to focus on certain areas, particularly the defence.

“That’s where I believe we are going to see the biggest changes, in the fact that we want to be harder to break down. That’s the message that I have seen from the previous games I have watched.

“We want to be harder to break down, so we need to work harder.

“I believe the boys have got to put this hard graft in, over these next few weeks, and over the Christmas period, so that it bears fruit in the new year.

“There’s a lot of talent in this side, and there’s a lot of good rugby understanding. A lot of the boys have a good experience in terms of different levels of rugby.

“And that’s the challenge for me, because we have players here from South Africa, France and Argentina. It’s really about getting everyone on the same page.

“That’s from the outside looking in – that’s what we need to focus on.

“I want to win everything, that’s my mentality. I didn’t come here as a mid-stop. I genuinely have a winning mentality,” added Wakley.