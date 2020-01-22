Spence finds a new club as former Ipswich Town defender heads for Dutch top flight

Ipswich Town defender Jordan Spence has signed for Dutch club ADO Den Haag. PICTURE: ADO Archant

Former Ipswich Town defender Jordan Spence has found a new club.

The defender was released by the Blues in the summer when his contract came to an end, having not played for Paul Lambert's side since the FA Cup humbling at Accrington Stanley last January.

He has been without a club since, touring the world with his actress wife Naomi Scott as she promoted her roles in Aladdin and Charlie's Angels, but Spence has now joined Dutch side ADO Den Haag until the end of the season.

The club from The Hague are struggling at the wrong end of the Eredivisie and are fighting for survival in the Dutch top flight, with former Newcastle and Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew appointed recently to try and keep them up. Spence has been training with his new team-mates in Spain during Dutch football's winter break and is looking forward to getting started.

Spence said: "I am looking forward to making a contribution to ADO. The first impressions of the club and its fans are very good.

"My time at the training camp was important. The players immediately made me feel comfortable in Spain. It was good to see that the team won last weekend (against fellow strugglers RKC Waalwijk).

"Hopefully this victory will be the start of a nice second half of the season."

Spence, who has signed a deal until the end of the season, could make his debut against Utrecht on Friday night.