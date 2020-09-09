Midfielder McGavin extends Ipswich contract

Brett McGavin on the ball during Town's 1-0 defeat at home to Fleetwood Town Photo: ROSS HALLS Archant

Young Ipswich Town midfielder Brett McGavin has signed a new deal with the club.

The 20-year-old, who made his debut last season and played in the EFL Trophy, FA Cup and in League One, has put pen-to-paper on a deal until 2022, with his previous terms due to expire next summer.

The midfielder, who operates similarly to Town veteran Cole Skuse, has been with the Town senior squad throughout pre-season but has not yet been given a squad number for the new campaign.

The 20-year-old has four Town appearances to his name and has had loan spells with Bury Town and Concord Rangers in the past, as well as being heavily involved with Town U23s over the past two seasons.

With significant midfield traffic between him and regular first-team football in Suffolk, a loan move is possible as McGavin looks to stake a claim.

“He needs men’s football, U23s football, and this is just my opinion, U23s football isn’t teaching them anything,” manager Paul Lambert said of McGavin earlier this year.

“It’s not teaching them the right ways of football, it’s not teaching them physicality, it’s not teaching them streetwise football, it’s not teaching them the real game.

“The real game is a country mile away from U23 football and I think that’s where it’s lost and that’s why I think Brett and people like that need to go and play men’s football.”

Ipswich Town contracts

2021

Donacien*, Chambers, Huws, Judge*, Wilson*, Sears*, Jackson*, Bishop*, Nsiala*, Nydam*, El Mizouni*, Wright, Skuse*, Dozzell, Edwards, Drinan, Przybek*, Folami*, Morris*, Cotter, Clements*, Gibbs*, Andoh*, Z.Brown*, K.Brown*, Hughes*

2022

Downes*, Norwood*, Lankester*, Kenlock*, Ndaba*, Crowe*, Smith*, Simpson*, Crane*, Holy, Nolan, McGavin

2023

Vincent-Young*, Dobra*

2024

Woolfenden*

*known to have a 12-month contract option