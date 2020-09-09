E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Midfielder McGavin extends Ipswich contract

PUBLISHED: 18:47 09 September 2020 | UPDATED: 18:47 09 September 2020

Brett McGavin on the ball during Town's 1-0 defeat at home to Fleetwood Town Photo: ROSS HALLS

Brett McGavin on the ball during Town's 1-0 defeat at home to Fleetwood Town Photo: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Young Ipswich Town midfielder Brett McGavin has signed a new deal with the club.

The 20-year-old, who made his debut last season and played in the EFL Trophy, FA Cup and in League One, has put pen-to-paper on a deal until 2022, with his previous terms due to expire next summer.

The midfielder, who operates similarly to Town veteran Cole Skuse, has been with the Town senior squad throughout pre-season but has not yet been given a squad number for the new campaign.

The 20-year-old has four Town appearances to his name and has had loan spells with Bury Town and Concord Rangers in the past, as well as being heavily involved with Town U23s over the past two seasons.

With significant midfield traffic between him and regular first-team football in Suffolk, a loan move is possible as McGavin looks to stake a claim.

“He needs men’s football, U23s football, and this is just my opinion, U23s football isn’t teaching them anything,” manager Paul Lambert said of McGavin earlier this year.

“It’s not teaching them the right ways of football, it’s not teaching them physicality, it’s not teaching them streetwise football, it’s not teaching them the real game.

“The real game is a country mile away from U23 football and I think that’s where it’s lost and that’s why I think Brett and people like that need to go and play men’s football.”

You may also want to watch:

Ipswich Town contracts

2021

Donacien*, Chambers, Huws, Judge*, Wilson*, Sears*, Jackson*, Bishop*, Nsiala*, Nydam*, El Mizouni*, Wright, Skuse*, Dozzell, Edwards, Drinan, Przybek*, Folami*, Morris*, Cotter, Clements*, Gibbs*, Andoh*, Z.Brown*, K.Brown*, Hughes*

2022

Downes*, Norwood*, Lankester*, Kenlock*, Ndaba*, Crowe*, Smith*, Simpson*, Crane*, Holy, Nolan, McGavin

2023

Vincent-Young*, Dobra*

2024

Woolfenden*

*known to have a 12-month contract option

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Suffolk school to close as FIVE members of staff test positive for Covid

Samuel Ward Academy, in Haverhill, will not open on Monday after five teachers tested positive for coronavirus Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

90 school pupils told to self-isolate as eight staff members catch coronavirus

Eight staff members have tested positive for Covid-19 at Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill. Headteacher Andy Hunter. Pictures: ARCHANT/SAMUEL WARD ACADEMY

Police responding to ‘major incident’ in Kesgrave

The Kesgrave community has reacted to the shooting in Grange Farm Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Teenager arrested as 15-year-old shot in Kesgrave

Police officers conduct a search on Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Suffolk school to close as FIVE members of staff test positive for Covid

Samuel Ward Academy, in Haverhill, will not open on Monday after five teachers tested positive for coronavirus Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

90 school pupils told to self-isolate as eight staff members catch coronavirus

Eight staff members have tested positive for Covid-19 at Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill. Headteacher Andy Hunter. Pictures: ARCHANT/SAMUEL WARD ACADEMY

Police responding to ‘major incident’ in Kesgrave

The Kesgrave community has reacted to the shooting in Grange Farm Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Teenager arrested as 15-year-old shot in Kesgrave

Police officers conduct a search on Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Second court appearance for teenager accused of shooting boy, 15, in Kesgrave

Police officers remain in the Kesgrave area following the shooting Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Government considering nationwide 10pm curfew

The public may be told to stay home during night time hours as the government considers bringing in a curfew Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Haverhil headteacher disappointed by ‘aggressive and hurtful’ social media comments after school Covid outbreak

Andy Hunter, headteacher at Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill, has addressed social media rumours about the Covid-19 outbreak at the school. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND/SAMUEL WARD ACADEMY

Tributes paid to “much loved” former butcher from Hadleigh who lost battle with cancer

Kenny Scarff sadly died aged 76. He is pictured here building sand castles with his grandson Ben. Picture: SCARFF FAMILY

Controversy over building plot on protected wildlife site

The land situated east of Cats Lane in Great Cornard near Sudbury. Picture: GEMMA JARVIS