New date secured for Stowmarket v Felixstowe & Walton Premier Cup clash

New date for semi final PA Wire/PA Images

A new date has been fixed for the KBB NEFF Suffolk Premier Cup Semi-Final between Stowmarket Town and Felixstowe & Walton United which was postponed last night.

The tie will now take place on Tuesday, March 26, again at the Millfield, home of Hadleigh United.

If the match is called off that day due to adverse weather conditions, there will be a contingency plan to play the match the following evening, Wednesday, March 27,, again at Hadleigh United.

The tie was called off last night following a late afternoon pitch inspection at the Millfield.

The expected rain had stayed away until after lunchtime, but heavy rain during the afternoon left the pitch unplayable and referee Paul Quick was left with an easy decision.