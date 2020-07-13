E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ipswich Town players to wear new name and number design on back of shirts

PUBLISHED: 10:31 13 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:31 13 July 2020

Ipswich Town will wear a new style of name and number printing on the back of their shirts next season. PICTURE: PLANETBLUE/TWITTER

Ipswich Town will wear a new style of name and number printing on the back of their shirts next season. PICTURE: PLANETBLUE/TWITTER

Archant

The EFL have unveiled new name and number designs to be used on the back of players’ shirts next season.

The EFL have again partnered with Mental Health Charity, Mind. Picture: EFLThe EFL have again partnered with Mental Health Charity, Mind. Picture: EFL

The governing body have again partnered with mental health charity, Mind, with the charity’s trademark ‘squiggle’ continuing to appear attached to the first letter of players’ surnames.

The charity’s logo will also appear to the top of each number, with the EFL crest at the bottom.

You may also want to watch:

The updated design sees each number broken up into at least two different sections, with similar applying to the lettering on the shirt.

MORE: Ranking 20 years of Town’s away kits as Blues prepare to unveil ‘completely different’ new look

The Blues will again wear white numbers with their home strip, while the club have worked with the EFL to enable them to use a custom blue colour to go with their new sustainable away kit.

Also on the rear of the Blues’ shirts will be a ‘Thank You NHS’ message.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Bill Turnbull reveals ‘very encouraging’ results in his third different treatment for cancer

Bill Turnbull, pictured centre, has spoken about the latest in his fight against cancer ahead of reporting on his beloved Wycombe Wanderers play-off final match on Monday. Picture: SOUTHERN NEWS & PICTURES

Have you seen swarms of flying ants in Suffolk today?

Flying ants have gathered in swarms today for their mating flight. Have you seen any in Suffolk? Picture: PHILIP JONES

“It’s anyone’s guess as to what it was doing there” - 7 treasures discovered in Suffolk and Norfolk

Stour Valley Community Archaeology during a dig in Bulmer Picture: SVCA

Objections lodged over plans for 340 more homes in growing village

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Toys R Us sold to council property firm – what’s next for Ipswich landmark?

Colin Kreidewolf outside former Toys R Us site Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

Bill Turnbull reveals ‘very encouraging’ results in his third different treatment for cancer

Bill Turnbull, pictured centre, has spoken about the latest in his fight against cancer ahead of reporting on his beloved Wycombe Wanderers play-off final match on Monday. Picture: SOUTHERN NEWS & PICTURES

Have you seen swarms of flying ants in Suffolk today?

Flying ants have gathered in swarms today for their mating flight. Have you seen any in Suffolk? Picture: PHILIP JONES

“It’s anyone’s guess as to what it was doing there” - 7 treasures discovered in Suffolk and Norfolk

Stour Valley Community Archaeology during a dig in Bulmer Picture: SVCA

Objections lodged over plans for 340 more homes in growing village

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Toys R Us sold to council property firm – what’s next for Ipswich landmark?

Colin Kreidewolf outside former Toys R Us site Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Do you think face coverings should be compulsory?

Face masks are rumoured to soon be mandatory in shops Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Lockdown prompts ‘big shift’ in old-style retailers selling on Amazon

Heloise Finch, founder of Sell Beyond Picture: SELL-BEYOND

Teenager arrested after boy struck with tree branch in Ipswich robbery

A teenager has been arrested following a robbery in Speedwell Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Woolfenden takes marquee shirt as Ipswich Town release squad numbers for new season

Luke Woolfenden has just signed a new four-year deal with Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town players to wear new name and number design on back of shirts

Ipswich Town will wear a new style of name and number printing on the back of their shirts next season. PICTURE: PLANETBLUE/TWITTER