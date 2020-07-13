Ipswich Town players to wear new name and number design on back of shirts

The EFL have unveiled new name and number designs to be used on the back of players’ shirts next season.

The EFL have again partnered with Mental Health Charity, Mind. Picture: EFL The EFL have again partnered with Mental Health Charity, Mind. Picture: EFL

The governing body have again partnered with mental health charity, Mind, with the charity’s trademark ‘squiggle’ continuing to appear attached to the first letter of players’ surnames.

The charity’s logo will also appear to the top of each number, with the EFL crest at the bottom.

The updated design sees each number broken up into at least two different sections, with similar applying to the lettering on the shirt.

The Blues will again wear white numbers with their home strip, while the club have worked with the EFL to enable them to use a custom blue colour to go with their new sustainable away kit.

Also on the rear of the Blues’ shirts will be a ‘Thank You NHS’ message.