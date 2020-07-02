E-edition Read the EADT online edition
‘Completely different from anything we’ve ever worn’ - Town hope to unveil new away kit next week

PUBLISHED: 12:00 02 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:24 02 July 2020

Flynn Downes models Ipswich Town's new away kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / Névé Studio

Archant

Ipswich Town look set to launch their new away kit next week.

An artist's impression of captain Luke Chambers models Ipswich Town's new home kit, right. Picture: ITFCAn artist's impression of captain Luke Chambers models Ipswich Town's new home kit, right. Picture: ITFC

The club launched their new home shirts yesterday afternoon, with the 1981-inspired throwbacks, and the return to a yellow club crest, proving popular among supporters with strong first-day sales.

The unveiling of the away shirt has been delayed due to the ongoing impact of the coronavirus crisis but the club hope to be in a position to release it next week.

It won’t, though, be another shirt celebrating the UEFA Cup win in 1981, meaning it’s unlikely to be either white or orange and will include the regular ‘red’ club crest, rather than the pre-1995 yellow one used in the new home shirt.

MORE: Ipswich Town unveil UEFA Cup-inspired new home shirts for 2020/21 season... and the yellow badge is back!

Instead, the club have said it’s ‘completely different from anything we’ve ever worn’.

The Blues have regularly worn orange, white, black and red away from home in recent seasons, while the last campaign saw the Blues wear a Barcelona-style burgundy and navy blue striped shirt.

The last time the club ventured away from that colour part was in the mid-1990s, when they wore a cream and black striped shirt as well as a green and maroon jersey.

Reports of Suffolk coronavirus ‘spike’ sparked by just three cases – here is what is actually happening

National newspaper reports that Suffolk could go into a local lockdown were based on just one extra coronavirus test result Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘She has gone to be an angel now’ - mum’s heartbreak at tragic death of Hope, 22

Hope Denning, who has died aged 22, was described by her mother Lorna as

How Suffolk will cope with community outbreaks of coronavirus

Suffolk County Council have outlined their response to coronavirus outbreaks in the county Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police called to sudden death of man in Ipswich flat

Suffolk police are not treating the man's death as suspicious Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man in 20s dies in motorbike crash

Suffolk police closed the A143 in Stradishall this afternoon due to the accident. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

