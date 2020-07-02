‘Completely different from anything we’ve ever worn’ - Town hope to unveil new away kit next week
PUBLISHED: 12:00 02 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:24 02 July 2020
Ipswich Town look set to launch their new away kit next week.
The club launched their new home shirts yesterday afternoon, with the 1981-inspired throwbacks, and the return to a yellow club crest, proving popular among supporters with strong first-day sales.
The unveiling of the away shirt has been delayed due to the ongoing impact of the coronavirus crisis but the club hope to be in a position to release it next week.
It won’t, though, be another shirt celebrating the UEFA Cup win in 1981, meaning it’s unlikely to be either white or orange and will include the regular ‘red’ club crest, rather than the pre-1995 yellow one used in the new home shirt.
Instead, the club have said it’s ‘completely different from anything we’ve ever worn’.
The Blues have regularly worn orange, white, black and red away from home in recent seasons, while the last campaign saw the Blues wear a Barcelona-style burgundy and navy blue striped shirt.
The last time the club ventured away from that colour part was in the mid-1990s, when they wore a cream and black striped shirt as well as a green and maroon jersey.
