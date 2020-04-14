Exclusive

Town youngster Dobra close to signing new long-term contract

Armando Dobra, pictured with Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert, is close to signing a new contract. Picture Pagepix Ltd Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town youngster Armando Dobra is close to signing a new long-term contract with the club.

Armando Dobra battles for the ball during the pre-season friendly against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS Armando Dobra battles for the ball during the pre-season friendly against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

The Albanian youngster, who was called up to his country’s Under 21 side prior to football being suspended due to the coronavirus crisis, is into the final few months of his existing contract and negotiations have been ongoing for several months.

The club hold a 12-month extension option, which was always certain to be activated, but both sides have been keen to get a long-term contract agreed.

A deal is now close, following discussions during the break from action, with a four-year extension likely to be signed when the players and staff return to the club ahead of a possible return to football.

Dobra, who turns 19 today, has burst onto the first-team scene during 2019/20, starting with an impressive run during pre-season which culminated on a debut goal against Luton Town in the Carabao Cup in August.

He’s played seven further first-team games, with his displays attracting the attention of Premier League Brighton & Hove Albion, who had two offers nearing £500,000 rejected on transfer deadline day in January.

Dobra’s progress has also seen him impress Albania manager Edoardo Reja, previously the boss of Italian sides Lazio, Napoli and Atalanta, with a senior call-up for games in the Autumn a real possibility.

The Blues are continuing to discuss new deals with their other out-of-contract players, with Cole Skuse, Gwion Edwards, Andre Dozzell and Will Keane among those whose deals expire this summer.