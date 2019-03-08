New name for EFL Trophy as Ipswich prepare to compete for first time

The EFL Trophy has a new name - the 'leasing.com Trophy'. Picture: EFL Archant

The EFL Trophy will have a new title sponsor this season, as Ipswich Town prepare to compete in the competition for the first time.

Portsmouth's Brett Pitman celebrates with the trophy during the Checkatrade Trophy Final at Wembley Stadium, London. Portsmouth's Brett Pitman celebrates with the trophy during the Checkatrade Trophy Final at Wembley Stadium, London.

The competition previously names as the Auto Windscreens Shield, Johnstone's Paint Trophy and most recently the Checkatrade Trophy will now be know as the 'Leasing.com Trophy'.

Leasing.com is a website which helps those looking to lease a new car find the best offers online.

Ipswich Town have been drawn with Colchester United, Gillingham and Tottenham's Under 21s in the group stage of the tournament, with the first game seeing a young Spurs side visit Portman Road on September 3.

The competition kicks off this week, with three matches taking place, as Manchester United U21s and Liverpool U21s make their debuts in the competition, with Group Stage games against Rotherham United and Oldham Athletic, respectively. Swindon Town host Chelsea U21s in the week's remaining fixture.

Portsmouth won last year's competition, beating Sunderland in front of more than 80,000 fans at Wembley.

EFL chief commercial officer, Ben Wright, said: "The EFL is delighted to welcome Leasing.com to our portfolio of partners at the League ahead of the start of what we all hope is another successful and memorable EFL Trophy campaign.

"With the revised format now firmly established, this competition continues to go from strength to strength and the EFL is looking forward to working with the Leasing.com team as we plot this season's journey to Wembley and move on to the next chapter of the EFL Trophy's history."

David Timmis, founder and MD of Leasing.com, added: "We're delighted and immensely proud to have secured sponsorship of the EFL Trophy as part of our ongoing brand development campaign for Leasing.com.

"We want Leasing.com to become a household name and what better way to achieve that than to sponsor one of the most high-profile tournaments in English football.

"Car leasing used to be viewed as something that was only available to businesses, but we want everyone to know that leasing a new car is a simple, affordable option that all drivers should consider.

"Over the last 20 years we've already helped more than a million people find their perfect car leasing deal: this sponsorship offers an ideal opportunity for us to help millions more 'Say goodbye to buying'.

"The EFL Trophy continues to grow every year and has huge potential, so it's a perfect partnership and we can't wait to get the ball rolling."