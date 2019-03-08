New 'Run Suffolk' Facebook page already attracting big interest

Action from last month's Woodbridge 10K. Runners from across the region have been joining the new 'Run Suffolk' Facebook page.

A new Facebook page has been set up to bring together runners of all ages and abilities from across Suffolk and North-East Essex, and it is already attracting big numbers.

Carl Marston, who has helped to set up a new 'Run Suffolk' facebook page for runners across the county

The new 'Run Suffolk' page attracted more than 100 members inside the first 24 hours of being established, and is already approaching the 300-mark.

In addition to being a place to read race reports and results from across the region, 'Run Suffolk' also offers a chance for runners to swap ideas and promote events, plus upload pictures and videos.

Training tips, potential races, nutritional advice and favourite courses are among the likely subjects discussed, with everyone from experienced club runners through to unaffiliated novices encouraged to become involved.

It is a forum where runners from the west of the region, in Bury St Edmunds, Brandon, Newmarket and Sudbury, can mix with those from the north and east of the county at the likes of Ipswich, Lowestoft, Kesgrave, Framlingham, Felixstowe and Stowmarket, not forgetting North-East Essex areas such as Colchester, Great Bentley and Halstead.

At the moment, the Friday Five Series has been featuring heavily at 'Run Suffolk,' before the running season switches to the marathons and half-marathons of the autumn period, and then the cross country circuit this winter.

Local road races, county championship events and the free weekly parkruns will all be in the spotlight. It is certainly worth getting involved.

- To join 'Run Suffolk' and get involved, or simply to keep tracks with what other fellow runners are doing, access the following link:

https://www.facebook.com/groups/334176250586096/about/