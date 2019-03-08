'They're the generation which will take the torch on' - Lambert says new Junior Blues sponsorship is a boost for Town's future

Willis Towers Watson have linked up with Town to become sponsors of the Club's Junior Blues Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert, first-teamers Luke Chambers and James Norwood and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill were on top of the Willis building in the town centre yesterday to mark a new sponsorship deal for the Junior Blues.

Norwood was nut megged by a member of the Junior Blues Picture: ROSS HALLS Norwood was nut megged by a member of the Junior Blues Picture: ROSS HALLS

Global insurance broker Willis Towers Watson employ 1,400 people in Ipswich and will now support the Junior Blues, which now has 2,000 members after starting in the 1970s.

The deal will see Willis Towers Watson work in partnership with the club to support the Junior Blues and will also see Town's Academy scholars undertake work experience at the company as part of their scholarship.

Lambert sees the move as a big part of the club's commitment to build for the future and reconnect with the community.

He said: "As I said before from when I came to the club, there was so much of a disconnection it was incredible.

Chambers and Norwood joined members of the Junior Blues for a kick around on the lawn on the roof of the building Picture: ROSS HALLS Chambers and Norwood joined members of the Junior Blues for a kick around on the lawn on the roof of the building Picture: ROSS HALLS

"To get this up and running again and to get massive businesses into the football club is huge for us.

"Long after I'm away, at least the club is getting younger ones to come and watch it because they're the generation which will take the torch on, as they say."

Norwood and Chambers played football on the roof of the Willis building with members of the Junior Blues, with Lambert happy to help create some happy memories for some of the club's youngest supporters.

"It's great, then they go away with pictures or souvenirs and tell their friends what's happened," Lambert added.

"Hopefully that transpires and that had a knock-on effect for other younger ones who want to come.

"I think it was important that the club had to re-engage with the town, without a doubt that had gone and slowly but surely that's gathering momentum."

O'Neill added: "As a club we are continually looking to build up relationships with local businesses to benefit the community and we are delighted to now be working with Willis Towers Watson as the sponsors of the Club's Junior Blues.

James Norwood pictured playing footall with the Club’s Junior Blues Picture: ROSS HALLS James Norwood pictured playing footall with the Club’s Junior Blues Picture: ROSS HALLS

"We have made great progress with a number of initiatives over the last year or two to get more youngsters involved in the Club and this new partnership can only help that.

"As part of the relationship, our Academy scholars will undertake work experience placements at Willis Towers Watson which will help them with their life skills and overall development as young adults."

Richard Beecroft, global director, integrated infrastructure services at Willis Towers Watson and a lifelong Town fan added: "When we met with Ipswich Town it was clear that we shared the same vision to engage with the local community.

"We see this new partnership as benefiting WTW, ITFC and the wider community. As well as the obvious benefits to the Junior Blues themselves, for us this is a great opportunity to reach out to a wider audience, especially younger people, to tell them about the opportunities they can have working here, through work experience and the apprenticeship programme.

Town boss Paul Lambert and general manager of football operations, Lee O’Neill, were joined by Luke Chambers and James Norwood at the launch of the sponsorship Picture: ROSS HALLS Town boss Paul Lambert and general manager of football operations, Lee O’Neill, were joined by Luke Chambers and James Norwood at the launch of the sponsorship Picture: ROSS HALLS

"When the Football Club is successful, the town of Ipswich benefits massively and all the businesses within the town experience an uplift in different ways. We have hundreds of very loyal and dedicated Town fans in our workforce so when ITFC is doing well, we really do feel that benefit in our office!"