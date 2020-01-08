Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with Newcastle defender Sterry

Ipswich Town are reported to be interested in Newcastle United right back Jamie Sterry. Picture: PA PA Archive/PA Images

Ipswich Town are said to be interested in Newcastle United right back Jamie Sterry.

Sterry, 24, began his career at his boyhood club but is out of contract in the summer and is available for both loan or permanent transfer.

The Newcastle Chronicle are reporting the Blues to be one of a number of EFL clubs to have shown an interest in the defender, with Championship basement sitters Luton Town said to be leading the way for his signature.

Sterry has made eight appearances for Newcastle during his time at the club, five cup starts and three Premier League appearances from the bench, while he has also played seven times for the Magpies' Under 21 side in the EFL Trophy.

That's where all of his appearances have come this season, with the right-back spending the second half of the last two seasons on loan at Crewe Alexandra. Prior to that, he was on loan at Coventry.

Ipswich are short at right-back following the groin injury suffered by Kane Vincent-Young, which will keep him out until at least the end of February, leaving Janoi Donacien as the only senior right-back on the Blues' books.