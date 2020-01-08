E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with Newcastle defender Sterry

PUBLISHED: 09:52 08 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:59 08 January 2020

Ipswich Town are reported to be interested in Newcastle United right back Jamie Sterry. Picture: PA

Ipswich Town are reported to be interested in Newcastle United right back Jamie Sterry. Picture: PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Ipswich Town are said to be interested in Newcastle United right back Jamie Sterry.

Ipswich Town are reported to be interested in Newcastle United right back Jamie Sterry. Picture: PAIpswich Town are reported to be interested in Newcastle United right back Jamie Sterry. Picture: PA

Sterry, 24, began his career at his boyhood club but is out of contract in the summer and is available for both loan or permanent transfer.

The Newcastle Chronicle are reporting the Blues to be one of a number of EFL clubs to have shown an interest in the defender, with Championship basement sitters Luton Town said to be leading the way for his signature.

Sterry has made eight appearances for Newcastle during his time at the club, five cup starts and three Premier League appearances from the bench, while he has also played seven times for the Magpies' Under 21 side in the EFL Trophy.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Power Rankings: Two new entries, one big climber and plenty of fallers - who's hot and who's not at Ipswich Town

That's where all of his appearances have come this season, with the right-back spending the second half of the last two seasons on loan at Crewe Alexandra. Prior to that, he was on loan at Coventry.

Ipswich are short at right-back following the groin injury suffered by Kane Vincent-Young, which will keep him out until at least the end of February, leaving Janoi Donacien as the only senior right-back on the Blues' books.

Most Read

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Car dealership closing - with speculation supermarket could take its place

John Grose in Framlingham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Child rapist is jailed for 16 years

Dean Thomas, of Framlingham, who has been jailed for 16 years for grooming and raping two young girls. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Car flips onto verge on Suffolk country lane

A vehicle has flipped onto its side on the B1087 near Stoke-by-Nayland. Picture: AMY JOHNSON

‘I don’t really take any notice’ - Downes focused on Town as West Ham join race to sign him

A number of clubs are tracking Flynn Downes, including Premier League West Ham. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Most Read

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Car dealership closing - with speculation supermarket could take its place

John Grose in Framlingham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Child rapist is jailed for 16 years

Dean Thomas, of Framlingham, who has been jailed for 16 years for grooming and raping two young girls. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Car flips onto verge on Suffolk country lane

A vehicle has flipped onto its side on the B1087 near Stoke-by-Nayland. Picture: AMY JOHNSON

‘I don’t really take any notice’ - Downes focused on Town as West Ham join race to sign him

A number of clubs are tracking Flynn Downes, including Premier League West Ham. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Lane closed after collision on A14 causing long delays over Orwell Bridge

A rolling road block on the A14 has caused long delays over the Orwell Bridge. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Hospitals told to improve – but bosses say new rating is ‘no reflection on merger’

Nick Hulme is chief executive of the East Suffolk and North Essex Foundation Trust Picture: ARCHANT

Man suffers cuts to face and neck after being pinned down during armed robbery

A 23-year-old man suffered cuts to his face and neck after he was pinned down during armed robbery. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with Newcastle defender Sterry

Ipswich Town are reported to be interested in Newcastle United right back Jamie Sterry. Picture: PA

Power Rankings: Two new entries, one big climber and plenty of fallers - who’s hot and who’s not at Ipswich Town

Cole Skuse and Andre Dozzell feature in the latest edition of the Ipswich Town Power Rankings
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists