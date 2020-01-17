E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Thurlow Prem & One preview: Jockeys flying, huge game at Stanway. Bottom three all away

17 January, 2020 - 06:15
Newmarket Town are enjoying a fine season in Thurlow Nunn Premier and are up to second after an impressive run of results.

Michael Shinn's men have won eight of their last 10 league games and, along with Stanway and Wroxham, are keeping runaway leaders Stowmarket Town honest at the top of the table.

Newmarket travel to Godmanchester this weekend in a local derby that is sure to attract a healthy crowd. Leaders Stowmarket, after all the excitement of their historic FA Vase win over Glebe last Saturday, are at home again - to lowly Ely City.

And while there is not likely to be 500 fans present, the game is just as important for Rick Andrews' side as they look to keep a healthy gap at the summit.

Third-placed Stanway Rovers and fourth-placed Wroxham provide the game of the weekend at the Hawthorns.

Defeat for either would dent their hopes of a top two place. Wroxham, of course, are still in the Vase last 16 - with Stowmarket as their opponents next month at Trafford Park.

The bottom three are all away. Hadleigh's performances are not transforming into points right now and they face a crucial clash at Thetford, who were thrashed 1-6 at Mildenhall on Tuesday night.

Gorleston travel to free-scoring 'Hall, while Ely are at Stowmarket.

Haverhill Rovers have been buoyed by the return of boss Marc Abbott and will still be on a high after a stunning 4-3 comeback win over Walsham last weekend - after being 0-3 down! Rovers travel to Swaffham Town.

Whitton United have climbed nicely into mid-table of late and will look to keep their good form going at home to Kirkley & Pakefield, while the final game in the division sees FC Clacton entertain Long Melford - the Stoneylands side having arrested a slide of three straight league defeats, with a draw at home to Whitton last weekend.

There are two midweek fixtures scheduled.

Whitton entertain Newmarket on Tuesday night, while Walsham entertain Stanway on Wednesday night at Summer Road.

In Thurlow One North Lakenheath continue to be Suffolk's leading chaser of glory - the west Suffolk club currently sitting in third place.

With four to go up they stand a good chance of promotion. This weekend they travle to AFC Sudbury Reserves.

Diss Town and Ipswich Wanderers also harbour hopes of promotion but both face tricky away tests at Fakenham and Leiston Reserves respectively.

Leaders Mulbarton Wanderers should pick up three points at lowly King's Lynn Reserves, while Downham are again in Suffolk - this time at Felixstowe & Walton reserves, who won only their fifth game of the season last weekend at home to Great Yarmouth.

The Bloaters are at home to Needham Market Reserves, while Debenham LC are at home at the Leisure Centre - they entertain Norwich CBS.

Framlingham travel to Haverhill Borough, while Cornard make the trip to March Town United.

