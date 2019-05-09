Late horse racing fans remembered at Newmarket

Late fans were remembered at the Rowley Mile racecourse in Newmarket at the QIPCO Guineas Festival Picture: JOCKEY CLUB EAST Archant

Newmarket Racecourse paid tribute to two late horse racing fans by displaying their pictures on the big screen at a world-famous meeting.

Lester Piggott meets competition winner Steven Salter at Newmarket Racecourses' Guineas Festival Picture: JOCKEY CLUB EAST Lester Piggott meets competition winner Steven Salter at Newmarket Racecourses' Guineas Festival Picture: JOCKEY CLUB EAST

Friends and relatives of David Randall and Frances John Neville, formerly of Great Yarmouth and Sawston respectively, entered them into a competition after people were asked to share a photo taken at the Guineas Festival at the Rowley Mile racecourse.

Newmarket officials felt David and Frances would be the most worthy winners of the Face of the Guineas competition because their loved ones were keeping their spirit alive by remembering happy times at the festival.

Amy Starkey, director of Jockey Club Racecourses' East Region, said: "We were moved by the realisation that for some people, coming to an event at Newmarket is part of the way they remember a lost loved one.

"The Face of the Guineas winners were therefore chosen to recognise that many of our visitors come to this festival with family and friends, and that some associate a day at Newmarket Racecourses with cherished memories from the past."

During this year's QIPCO Guineas Festival, which was held on Saturday, May 4 and Sunday, May 5, the Ultimate Guineas Fan was also crowned.

Alex Bell, 73, was nominated for the prestigious title by his son Matt after visiting the festival for more than 50 years.

He was upgraded to the new Century Stand Enclosure and other prizes included champagne and a meal-for-two.

Another lucky racing fan also won the chance to meet Lester Piggott at the festival after being quizzed about the jockey's life and career.

Steven Salter, 68, from Cheltenham was overwhelmed to meet one of the greatest flat race jockeys of all time. Piggott has almost 4,500 career wins to his name, including nine at the Epsom Derby and seven victories at The Guineas Festival.

The 2019 QIPCO Guineas Festival featured the 2000 Guineas where Magna Grecia was crowned the winner, while Hermosa became the 1000 Guineas champion.

World renowned chef Albert Roux wowed diners with a bespoke menu, while Radio 1 Breakfast DJ Greg James entertained the crowds with a set during the Après Racing party.

