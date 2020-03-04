E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Speedway Podcast: Nicolai Klindt... 'Danes, planes and the year of the Witch!'

PUBLISHED: 12:22 04 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:22 04 March 2020

Nicolai Klindt

Nicolai Klindt

Archant

Join host MIKE BACON as he chats to Danish star Nicolai Klindt about his life on the shale.

- Where it all began

- Life in England

- Had to be Wolves

- Sacked, sacked and sacked again!

- Big beard man

- A young Danish champ

- So close to quitting

- Not always such a fast starter!

- Surprise at not being a Pirate

- All over Europe, what it takes

- Crump and Pedersen back!

- My Ipswich Witches hopes

- How to improve the sport

- How much has been ploughed into Klindt 2020

- Making it into the GPs?

And much, much more.

Join Mike and Nicolai for this hour-long special at how it all started for the Dane and where he is still hoping for it all to go.

