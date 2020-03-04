Speedway Podcast: Nicolai Klindt... 'Danes, planes and the year of the Witch!'
PUBLISHED: 12:22 04 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:22 04 March 2020
Join host MIKE BACON as he chats to Danish star Nicolai Klindt about his life on the shale.
- Where it all began
- Life in England
- Had to be Wolves
- Sacked, sacked and sacked again!
- Big beard man
- A young Danish champ
- So close to quitting
- Not always such a fast starter!
- Surprise at not being a Pirate
- All over Europe, what it takes
- Crump and Pedersen back!
- My Ipswich Witches hopes
- How to improve the sport
- How much has been ploughed into Klindt 2020
- Making it into the GPs?
And much, much more.
Join Mike and Nicolai for this hour-long special at how it all started for the Dane and where he is still hoping for it all to go.