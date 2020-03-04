Speedway Podcast: Nicolai Klindt... 'Danes, planes and the year of the Witch!'

Nicolai Klindt Archant

Join host MIKE BACON as he chats to Danish star Nicolai Klindt about his life on the shale.

- Where it all began

- Life in England

- Had to be Wolves

- Sacked, sacked and sacked again!

- Big beard man

- A young Danish champ

- So close to quitting

- Not always such a fast starter!

- Surprise at not being a Pirate

- All over Europe, what it takes

- Crump and Pedersen back!

- My Ipswich Witches hopes

- How to improve the sport

- How much has been ploughed into Klindt 2020

- Making it into the GPs?

And much, much more.

Join Mike and Nicolai for this hour-long special at how it all started for the Dane and where he is still hoping for it all to go.