Sensational return to the track for former Ipswich Witch - at 60!
Published: 12:20 PM March 7, 2021
- Credit: Contributed
Former Ipswich Witch, Nigel Flatman made a sensational return to the speedway track Down Under, this weekend. And with great success.
Flatman, who is now 60, took part in a meeting at Pinjar Park, Western Australia and rolled back the years with 11 points from his four rides in the qualifying heats.
In a thrilling final, Bryan Miller came from the back to win with Nigel second.
Flatman, known as the 'Felixstowe Flyer', was a popular racer at Foxhall, first racing for Ipswich in 1977. He had a long spell with the club through 1981-85.
He was part of the Witches double-winning side of 1984.
He also rode for a period with Peterborough Panthers, among other clubs.
