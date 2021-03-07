News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Sensational return to the track for former Ipswich Witch - at 60!

Author Picture Icon

Mike Bacon

Published: 12:20 PM March 7, 2021   
Archant

Nigel Flatman - back in action at 60 Down Under and winning races - Credit: Contributed

Former Ipswich Witch, Nigel Flatman made a sensational return to the speedway track Down Under, this weekend. And with great success.

Ipswich Witches V Poole Pirates; Elite League B 16 September 2010; Former Witch Nigel Flatman, now l

Nigel Flatman, on a return to Foxhall, chatting to Stephen Foster. - Credit: Archant

Flatman, who is now 60, took part in a meeting at Pinjar Park, Western Australia and rolled back the years with 11 points from his four rides in the qualifying heats.

In a thrilling final, Bryan Miller came from the back to win with Nigel second.

DOUBLE JOY: The Witches won the League and Cup double for the second time in their history in 1984.B

DOUBLE JOY: The Witches won the League and Cup double for the second time in their history in 1984.Back row, left to right: John Berry (promoter), Jeremy Doncaster, Chris Shears (team manager), Billy Sanders. Front row, left to right: John Cook, Kai Niemi, Nigel Flatman, Richard Knight and Carl Blackbird - Credit: Archant

Flatman, known as the 'Felixstowe Flyer', was a popular racer at Foxhall, first racing for Ipswich in 1977. He had a long spell with the club through 1981-85.

He was part of the Witches double-winning side of 1984.

He also rode for a period with Peterborough Panthers, among other clubs.

Ipswich Witches
Suffolk

