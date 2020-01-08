E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Opinion

Nino Severino: How we're building young footballing Spartans in elite Ipswich Town Academy set-up

PUBLISHED: 11:54 08 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:54 08 January 2020

Flynn Downes is the latest high-profile name to come through the Ipswich Town Academy and shine in the first team Photo: ROSS HALLS

Flynn Downes is the latest high-profile name to come through the Ipswich Town Academy and shine in the first team Photo: ROSS HALLS

Archant

In his first column of 2020, Nino Severino discusses his work at the Ipswich Town Academy - and explains how it stands alone in the world of Suffolk sport.

This is my first week back at the Ipswich Town Academy after the Christmas break, in my role as Consultant Performance Coach.

It's a job I relish as the academy has an outstanding heritage, and enjoys incredible respect in the footballing world, with names such as Richard Wright, Kieron Dyer, Titus Bramble and Darren Bent, to name but a few, emerging and going on to stardom.

The sports science department is ranked fifth in the whole country - including the Premier League - and for a club of our size, that's an outstanding achievement.

MORE: Power Rankings: Two new entries, one big climber and plenty of fallers - who's hot and who's not at Ipswich Town

For me, as a coach who has worked at the highest level with world-class athletes and Olympians, to find an environment and culture such as the one at the Town academy, right on my doorstep, is a major plus.

When Lee O'Neil and Bryan Klug offered me the position, I can remember telling them that finding high calibre professionals all based at a full-time outfit in the Suffolk sporting world in Suffolk is impossible - apart from Ipswich Town, it does not exist.

For me to work with elite medical staff, sports scientists, physiologist, physiotherapists, and strength and conditioning coaches I had to travel all the way to London.

One of the sites I had access to was our National Tennis Training Centre at Roehampton, a site that took tens of millions of pounds to build.

A culture and environment is created by the coaching staff, and with people like Lee, Bryan, Jimmy Reynolds, Head of Academy Medicine, and Scott Mitchell, Head of Academy Performance Analysis, it's no coincidence that the academy enjoys the respect it does in the footballing world.

Bryan Klug is an Ipswich Town academy legend Picture PagepixBryan Klug is an Ipswich Town academy legend Picture Pagepix

MORE: Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with Newcastle defender Sterry

Lee is a man who has earned his stripes, working his way through the ranks of the academy to the top job, and he is so highly thought of he also holds the position of General Manager of Football Operations.

Bryan is a seasoned professional who possesses the knowledge, experience and skill that only time in the trade can create - in my opinion, his place in the academy team is significant and priceless.

When Bryan talks or offers an opinion, every one listens, because much of the information or feedback he has to offer is based on decades of experience. Jimmy's depth of knowledge is sophisticated, and offers the academy the opportunity to integrate the many departments which create top flight young footballing talent.

And Scott fills the position of Performance Analysis - 20 years ago this position did not even exist, but in the modern day of sport and particularly football, it would be unthinkable not to have someone covering this base.

We spend an awful lot of time talking about the "Sporting Trilogy" a concept that I believe needs to be studied and addressed.

It's the integrated way that the player, coach and parents all work together towards the ultimate aim, developing a footballing Spartan who will take to the field of play, present skill at the highest level and bleed for his team.

MORE: Donacien expected to return from injury for visit of former club Accrington

The work I am carrying out at Ipswich Town, with Jimmy and the rest of the senior staff, is an opportunity that challenges and stimulates me.

Nino Severino, right, with ex-Ipswich Town, Newcastle United and England star Kieron Dyer. Picture: NINO SEVERINONino Severino, right, with ex-Ipswich Town, Newcastle United and England star Kieron Dyer. Picture: NINO SEVERINO

The academy members have open minds, and this ensures that the boundaries can continually be pushed, especially in the area that I am focused on, supporting parents in football.

I have very big aspirations, backed by the team. I am hoping that our "Football Parent Support Programme" will deliver exceptional methods and principles, offer elements that are unique, and provide the parents of the future superstars who emerge from the Ipswich Town Academy a support and educational programme that is second to none.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Car dealership closing - with speculation supermarket could take its place

John Grose in Framlingham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Child rapist is jailed for 16 years

Dean Thomas, of Framlingham, who has been jailed for 16 years for grooming and raping two young girls. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Car flips onto verge on Suffolk country lane

A vehicle has flipped onto its side on the B1087 near Stoke-by-Nayland. Picture: AMY JOHNSON

Traffic chaos to continue on A14 with recovery of lorry to take ‘some time’

A lorry has been recovered after overturning on a roundabout connecting the A140 and the A14. Picture: NSRAPT

Most Read

Car dealership closing - with speculation supermarket could take its place

John Grose in Framlingham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Child rapist is jailed for 16 years

Dean Thomas, of Framlingham, who has been jailed for 16 years for grooming and raping two young girls. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Car flips onto verge on Suffolk country lane

A vehicle has flipped onto its side on the B1087 near Stoke-by-Nayland. Picture: AMY JOHNSON

Traffic chaos to continue on A14 with recovery of lorry to take ‘some time’

A lorry has been recovered after overturning on a roundabout connecting the A140 and the A14. Picture: NSRAPT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Lane reopens after collision on A14 caused long delays on Orwell Bridge

A rolling road block on the A14 has caused long delays over the Orwell Bridge. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Opposition anger at new threat to Suffolk’s children’s centres.

Jack Abbott (centre) has warned there is a new threat to Suffolk's children's centres. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Campaigners’ delight as council opposes plans for new homes

Developers have been planning to build new homes for several years in Fressingfield Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Tidal flood walls to be built as part of ‘significant’ scheme for harbour area

BEFORE: Waveney Road in Lowestoft as it is now, prior to proposed construction. Picture: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.

Bialkowski to stay with Millwall for season after Ipswich’s recall clause expires... but Norris could still return to Wolves

Ipswich Town can no longer recall Bartosz Bialkowski from his loan at Millwall, but Will Norris could still potentially return to Wolves. Picture: PA/ROSS HALLS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists