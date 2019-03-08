'I've ridden at No.1 before, it's not new to me'... Ipswich Witches ace Richard Lawson

Richard Lawson and Witches team manager Ritchie Hawkins converse in the pits. Lawson is the new Witches No.1. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

Richard Lawson says he will feel no added pressure to being the new Ipswich Witches No.1 as the Suffolk side head to Belle Vue tomorrow night for a TV date Premiership clash with league leaders the Aces, 7.30pm.

Witches team manager Ritchie Hawkins holds a pre-meeting team talk. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Witches team manager Ritchie Hawkins holds a pre-meeting team talk. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Lawson has made a cracking start to the season and his new life at Foxhall, after being signed for the Witches from Lakeside in the winter.

Such has been his form, the Cumbrian-born rider takes over the No.1 mantle from Chris Harris.

But Lawson isn't fazed by his new No.1 role.

"There's always pressure when you ride, but I've ridden No.1 before at other clubs, so it isn't new to me," he said.

Danny King, checking his races. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Danny King, checking his races. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

"It's been a good start to the season for me and Ipswich. The way the team is built there are a few of us who could get the No.1 jacket."

But Lawson admits he will be happy to keep at No.1 for as long as possible.

"If I stay at one, then I'm doing my job which is what I want to do."

And of the Witches clash with the Aces?

"I'm really looking forward to it," Lawson added.

"I like Belle Vue, it's big and fast and my engines are good, so I'm confident. We'll be looking to get a result that's for sure."

There has been a reshuffle in the Witches pack as the new June averages come in, with Danny King moving to two, and Chris Harris to three.

"Richard has gone to number one, so we needed to have a re-think on the riding order which we had settled on in the last few meetings that had been working well," Witches boss Ritchie Hawkins said.

"Hopefully Richard and Danny will be a strong pairing going out and I have said to Richard that now he is at number one he has to try and stay there, they can battle for that number one spot between a few of them.

"The riding order has changed but hopefully the partnerships stay strong throughout."

ACES V WITCHES... BT SPORT 1, 7.30PM MONDAY NIGHT