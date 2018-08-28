Rain

Rain

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

No. 26: toasty press box at St Neots Town’s Rowley Park

PUBLISHED: 12:06 26 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:06 26 November 2018

The main stand at Rowley Park, the home of St Neots Town since 2008 . Picture: CARL MARSTON

The main stand at Rowley Park, the home of St Neots Town since 2008 . Picture: CARL MARSTON

Archant

Football writer Carl Marston dons his anorak to visit clubs in the region (and beyond) in his quest for good football and a good cup of tea. Here he heads to Rowley Park, home of St Neots Town

Rowley Park, the resplendent new home of St Neots Town FC, made a big impression on me.

I was very, very impressed.

You cannot fail but be swayed by the Saints’ formidable new venue, built in 2008 after the old Rowley Park site was earmarked for development.

The stadium, the playing surface, the banqueting hall, the club bar, the full 3G training pitch ….. all are top-notch.

But for me, the feature that swung it, in terms of shooting Rowley Park straight into the distinguished list of ‘some of my favourite grounds’, was simple – the small press box had a heater, and it worked!

- No. 25: Soul of the club returns to Stowmarket Town

It was a bit nippy on Tuesday evening, when I made the journey into Cambridgeshire to report on Needham Market’s clash with the Saints in the Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Central.

I arrived with two pairs of socks, gloves, scarf, hat, the lot. But I ended up taking most of my clothes off, in the Rowley Park press box.

As you can detect, I am easily pleased at a football ground!

The low-down

Club: St Neots Town

Founded: 1879 (disbanded in 1988, reformed in 1990)

Ground: Rowley Park (new stadium since 2008)

Manager: Iain Parr

Chairman: Barry Cavilla

President: John Walker

The interview

I sat next to John Walker, in the snug press box, a fountain of all knowledge associated with St Neots Town.

He is the Club President, and the club historian, and has been attached to the Saints for more decades than he care to mention, having filed match reports to the ‘East Anglian Daily Times’ former sister paper, The Green Un (weekly football paper), during the late 1970s from various Cambridgeshire clubs.

By the end of the evening, there was not much that I didn’t know about St Neots Town FC, and Rowley Park in particular.

“We didn’t have to pay, to get this new ground built,” explained Walker.

- No.23: Bury Town’s Ram Meadow and its uncertain future

“We were in a ground over in the town, at Shortsands (from 1899) until we got kicked out of there in the mid-1980s, and we went out of business for several years, at this (senior) level, until 1994.

“We came back playing on a pitch at the bottom of this road here, and all we had to do was get a lease because it is peppercorn rent (a small, nominal payment).

“And we put a clause in the lease saying if we are moved for development, then the developer has to put us into accommodation at least as good, so this didn’t cost us a penny. All we had to do was to negotiate the lease.

“We have been very lucky, but we went through the mill to get here!

“We’ve got a 3G pitch out the back, a full size with floodlights. We use that for our Academy, scholarship teams and the ladies’ team. Peterborough United Reserves also played on it last year.

“And we’ve put a lot of money into the pitch, because it’s the most important part of the club.

“We also have planning permission for a stand on the other side of the ground (opposite the main stand), if we ever get up into the National League, so we can put 300 seats there. There’s only a railway line behind.

“In all, it cost three-million pound to build, for the developer, not us. I suppose we were in the right place at the right time,” added Walker.

Carl’s visit

Tues, Nov 20: v Needham Market (Southern League Premier Central, 3-0 away win):

St Neots Town FC may have a super stadium, and an excellent pitch, but their team leaves a lot to be desired at the moment!

Hopes of winning promotion into Step Two, at National League (South or North) level seem a long way off at the moment, with the side currently squatting in the relegation zone.

They were soundly beaten by dominant Needham Market on Tuesday night, and I certainly made the right choice to stand behind the goal which the Marketmen were attacking, for much of the first half, to take some pictures.

There was plenty of footage in that penalty area!

Yet for the remainder of the evening, I gently roasted myself in the press box, beside the heater, while being informed of little snippets of club history by the distinguished Mr Walker.

The evening just flew by.

Poll Lambert has yet to make a change to his starting XI... but is it now time for Lankester to start?

12:25 Andy Warren
Is it time for Paul Lambert to give Jack Lankester his first Ipswich Town start? Picture: STEVE WALLER

Paul Lambert has named the same starting XI for his three games in charge of Ipswich Town. ANDY WARREN ponders if changes are needed and how he could switch things up ahead of Bristol City visit.

Nostalgia On this day in Town history: Wark scores hat-trick as Town win in Europe

12:15 Ross Halls
John Wark scored a hat-trick as Town won 5-0 in Europe in 1980

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today includes a John Wark hat-trick in a UEFA Cup win....

Harrison set to make return from injury as Town U23s visit Millwall

10:42 Andy Warren
Ellis Harrison is back in contention after recovering from an ankle injury. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Striker Ellis Harrison will make his return to action this afternoon when Ipswich Town’s Under 23s visit Millwall (1.30pm).

‘I’m very confident’ – Chambers shares Lambert’s belief that Town will beat the drop

09:00 Andy warren
Luke Chambers speaks to his Ipswich Town team-mates in the pre-match huddle. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers shares manager Paul Lambert’s confidence that the Blues will beat the drop.

Opinion North Stander: Anything less than three points from the next two games, and we’re doomed

06:00
Substitute Jack Lankester hit the post with a late free kick on Friday. Terry Hunt thinks he deserves to start on Wednesday night. Picture: STEVE WALLER

It’s a huge week for Ipswich Town as they seek to build on the renewed hope created by Paul Lambert, writes North Stander Terry Hunt.

Opinion Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: I believe that we will win, I believe that we will win...

Yesterday, 18:36 Stuart Watson
Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert applauds the vocal support following Friday night's 2-1 home defeat to West Brom. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town lost 2-1 at home to West Brom on Friday night and are now six points adrift of safety at the foot of the Championship table. Chief football writer STUART WATSON gives his thoughts.

McCarthy back in charge of Republic of Ireland for Euro 2020 campaign, with his replacement already lined up

Yesterday, 13:41 Stuart Watson
Former Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy (right) has been appointed as the new Republic of Ireland boss, with Stephen Kenny to replace him after Euro 2020. Photo: FAI

Former Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy has been appointed as the new Republic of Ireland manager this afternoon.

Opinion Fuller Flavour: An emotional night which made me so proud of my club

Yesterday, 11:02
A young fan with a burger wants to throw the ball back into play after it had gone into the crowd during the West Brom defeat. Picture: STEVDE WALLER

Friday night’s game was one of mixed emotions for yours truly which brought an end to a surreal two weeks, writes Karl Fuller.

Opinion Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 2-1 home defeat to West Brom

Yesterday, 10:24 Stuart Watson
A crowd of more than 22,000 was in attendance, despite the Friday night game being on television. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town lost 2-1 at home to West Brom in a Championship clash on Friday night. STUART WATSON highlights five key talking points.

Nostalgia On this day in Town history: Two wins over Manchester City

Yesterday, 10:23 Ross Halls
Town won 3-2 at Man City on this day in 2000

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today features two victories over Manchester City and a five-goal thriller against Portsmouth....

Most read

Updated Lorry collides with fire engine on A14

The A14 is experienceing delays of up to 30 minutes between junctions 49 and 50 Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘Sleepwalking into more congestion’ – See how traffic has increased where you live

Traffic in St Helen's Street, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Opinion North Stander: Anything less than three points from the next two games, and we’re doomed

Substitute Jack Lankester hit the post with a late free kick on Friday. Terry Hunt thinks he deserves to start on Wednesday night. Picture: STEVE WALLER

100 jobs at risk as company calls in the administrators

Sulby House office block in Sudbury, which until recently was occupied by Prolog

New homes would cause ‘considerable harm’ to AONB, claims inspector

Homes planned for Aldeburgh's AONB would have caused 'considerable harm' to the beauty spot Picture: MIKE PAGE

Meet the YouTube stars who are getting paid to vlog

Samantha Harvey has a huge following on Youtube and Instagram. Picture: SAMANTHA HARVEY

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24