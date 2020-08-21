E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kane to miss Ipswich friendly as England skipper self-isolates following holiday

PUBLISHED: 12:00 21 August 2020

Harry Kane will not be playing against Ipswich Town this weekend. Picture: PA

Harry Kane will not be playing against Ipswich Town this weekend. Picture: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

The Ipswich Town defence will not be facing England skipper Harry Kane this weekend, as the Tottenham man because he is in quarantine after returning from holiday.

The striker has not been able to start pre-season training with Spurs, who Town face tomorrow in a friendly, due to the fact he needs to quarantine for 14 days after returning from a holiday to the Bahamas.

Government rules did not require him to do so at the time he made the trip but a change in coronavirus policy now means he must self isolate.

You may also want to watch:

Jose Mourinho’s side returned to training late last week and it remains to be seen how he plans to use Saturday’s friendly, played at the Premier League club’s new stadium.

MORE: Streaming details confirmed for Tottenham and West Ham friendlies

New signings Joe Hart and Pierre-Emile Hojberg could make their first appearances for the club, in a game where Mourinho is likely to give minutes to a large number of players in their first game back.

They have four further pre-season games scheduled, against Reading, Birmingham and then Watford.

The game is available to stream for Ipswich Town fans, with a match pass costing £10.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Which Suffolk businesses have closed because of the coronavirus pandemic?

(L-R) Casablanca, Bounce, and The Rampant Horse. Picture: ARCHANT/TIM LEGGETT

Man dies after A12 crash involving four vehicles

A man has died after a crash on the A12 involving up to four vehicles. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Matchday Recap: Blues score five without reply as Lambert’s men win twice at Colchester

Ipswich Town's Armanda Dobra looks to get past Cohen Bramall of Colchester United Picture: RICHARD BLAXHALL

Flood-hit furniture store forced to close for the day

Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE

Dramatic photos show floodwater crashing through furniture store’s roof

A flash flood at Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday has left goods water damaged and now the store has launched a furniture sale. Picture: GLASSWELLS

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Which Suffolk businesses have closed because of the coronavirus pandemic?

(L-R) Casablanca, Bounce, and The Rampant Horse. Picture: ARCHANT/TIM LEGGETT

Man dies after A12 crash involving four vehicles

A man has died after a crash on the A12 involving up to four vehicles. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Matchday Recap: Blues score five without reply as Lambert’s men win twice at Colchester

Ipswich Town's Armanda Dobra looks to get past Cohen Bramall of Colchester United Picture: RICHARD BLAXHALL

Flood-hit furniture store forced to close for the day

Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE

Dramatic photos show floodwater crashing through furniture store’s roof

A flash flood at Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday has left goods water damaged and now the store has launched a furniture sale. Picture: GLASSWELLS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Take a look inside Suffolk’s newest deli

Eilir Rogers in the new deli Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Family’s fight for answers after ‘kind and bubbly’ woman, 33, fell to her death

Emma Fraser Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Seven lawn mowers stolen from church outbuilding

Seven lawn mowers have been stolen from an outbuilding at a church in Snape. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Kane to miss Ipswich friendly as England skipper self-isolates following holiday

Harry Kane will not be playing against Ipswich Town this weekend. Picture: PA

New-look leisure centre opens after £200,000 revamp

Julie Flatman, cabinet member for communities at Mid Suffolk District Council and Stuart Murdy, general manager at Stradbroke Swim and Fitness Centre, try out the newly-refurbished gym. Picture: Simon Lee Photography/Mid Suffolk District Council