Kane to miss Ipswich friendly as England skipper self-isolates following holiday

Harry Kane will not be playing against Ipswich Town this weekend. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

The Ipswich Town defence will not be facing England skipper Harry Kane this weekend, as the Tottenham man because he is in quarantine after returning from holiday.

The striker has not been able to start pre-season training with Spurs, who Town face tomorrow in a friendly, due to the fact he needs to quarantine for 14 days after returning from a holiday to the Bahamas.

Government rules did not require him to do so at the time he made the trip but a change in coronavirus policy now means he must self isolate.

Jose Mourinho’s side returned to training late last week and it remains to be seen how he plans to use Saturday’s friendly, played at the Premier League club’s new stadium.

New signings Joe Hart and Pierre-Emile Hojberg could make their first appearances for the club, in a game where Mourinho is likely to give minutes to a large number of players in their first game back.

They have four further pre-season games scheduled, against Reading, Birmingham and then Watford.

The game is available to stream for Ipswich Town fans, with a match pass costing £10.