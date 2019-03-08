Opinion

Mike Bacon on the Blues: A shameful way to treat Town fans and a chance meeting with Tyrone Mings

Ipswich fans with the northern hills in the background at Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup clash last season. They head back there this Sunday for a 12noon kick-off! Picture: PAGEPIX Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

In his weekly column MIKE BACON takes a look at what fun a 12 noon kick-off away at Accrington is, as well as a chance meeting with Tyrone Mings...

Sunset at the Wham Stadium in Accrington - Ipswich Town' destination for a 12noon kick-off this Sunday. Who thought of that? Picture: PA SPORT Sunset at the Wham Stadium in Accrington - Ipswich Town' destination for a 12noon kick-off this Sunday. Who thought of that? Picture: PA SPORT

OK, I've had enough of these international breaks.

They seem to come round far too often for my liking and anyhow, I thought now as we were in League One, it wouldn't affect us. Got that wrong.

Now I see Flynn Downes hobbled off during England U20 duty on Tuesday night...We could do without that. Fingers crossed.

Come on, let's get this Ipswich Town juggernaut back on the road, even if our next game is a massively inconvenient 12 noon kick-off on a Sunday, 248 miles away.

What a joke! Who thought of that? No wonder the FTSE is down!

Not only is a late night on the tiles on Saturday mucked up for the fantastic Blue & White Army making the near five-hour trek north, no doubt leaving at 5am on Sunday, but much of that Sunday is a none-starter as well.

Unless Town win of course... Then we don't care a dot.

Town fans arrive at the Wham Stadium for the FA Cup clash last season Town fans arrive at the Wham Stadium for the FA Cup clash last season

What is it with TV broadcasters?

Do they enjoy a laugh at fans' expense. Or am I just being over-sensitive?

How did the decision makers ever arrive at Accrington v Town on a Sunday?

Let me guess....

"Right people, we need a League One game for Sunday, October 19. We have a spare couple of hours and we are not putting the Finland versus Armenia highlights package on anymore. Don't care where, don't care who."

Blank looks all round as it becomes apparent no-one in the room can actually name a League One club...

Then suddenly...

"Sir, sir. Portsmouth are playing - at AFC Wimbledon... Bolton are at home to Rochdale. What about Gillingham/Peterborough? They are all quite close to each other and it will save fans having to travel miles on a Sunday," pipes up the young intern, showing far too much common sense.

The idea is batted away and out comes a newspaper and pin!

"Here we go, put the blindfold on....PING! Accrington at home to Ipswich. That's a good one. We haven't been to Accrington for ages. We can hunt in the archives for that advert with those little lads and a bottle of milk and use it as a trailer!"

Up pipes the biggest crawler in the room... "We'll have to call you 'Ernie', gaffer."

And the whole department falls about laughing!...

Town manager Paul Lambert. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Town manager Paul Lambert. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

...But we're going to be the ones laughing at 3pm on Sunday - I can feel it.

That victory at Fleetwood was a huge result and there is no reason Lambo's boys can't grab another three points - a little 0-1 victory would be suffice.

I'm confident.

Not only am I confident of a result, I'm confident that we'll still be top come Saturday night and before our game at Accrington on Sunday - I was always good at maths!

What an extraordinary start to the season this has been.

Did you ever imagine the Super Blues would be in this position?

Town fans acknowledge goalscorer Kayden Jackson as he makes his way back to the dugout after being substituted at Fleetwood Picture Pagepix Town fans acknowledge goalscorer Kayden Jackson as he makes his way back to the dugout after being substituted at Fleetwood Picture Pagepix

What a complete contrast to 12 months ago.

But make no bones about it, we deserve this ride...

Among all the awful scenes in Sofia on Tuesday night, it was good to see Tyrone Mings make his full England debut.

A footballer who has dodged much of the Academy system, here's a guy who has come out of non-league, cost Town £10k, turned professional at 19 and avoided all the England Under this and Under that teams, before making his debut - straight in the first team. Way to go Tyrone!

The Ipswich team celebrates at Fleetwood Picture Pagepix The Ipswich team celebrates at Fleetwood Picture Pagepix

Another non-league player made good.

And wasn't he a joy to have at Ipswich? A real nice bloke.

I remember meeting him at Leiston FC one Saturday afternoon - not deliberately mind.

Town had no game and Tyrone had come to watch some of his former team-mates from Bristol-based Paulton Rovers, who were playing Leiston in an FA Trophy clash. Tyrone was born in Bath and played for fellow west Country non-league sides Yate and Chippenham.

He was with his family and I approached with slight caution not wishing to disturb him on his day off to see if he would give me a few quotes about why he was there, non-league, and of course the Blues.

How do you reckon he reacted when I explained who I was and did he have a moment?

You know the answer, like a gent, as we enjoyed a good 10-minute chat while watching a game that saw the Suffolk side run out 3-2 winners.

England's Tyrone Mings applauds fans after the final whistle during the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifying match at the Vasil Levski National Stadium, Sofia, Bulgaria. PA Photo. England's Tyrone Mings applauds fans after the final whistle during the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifying match at the Vasil Levski National Stadium, Sofia, Bulgaria. PA Photo.

Congrats Tyrone.

I suspect - and hope - it will be the first of many England caps.