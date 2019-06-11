Video

Danny King column: Even I could be down to reserve! - And no need to apologise Chris

Witches skipper Danny King Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Witches No.1 Danny King reflects on another hectic week for him personally. And welcomes a new Witch!

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Danny King (blue helmet) and Richard Lawson getting the better of Rohan Tungate last week. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Danny King (blue helmet) and Richard Lawson getting the better of Rohan Tungate last week. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Welcome Edward Kennett!

He joins the Witches after Ritchie Hawkins and Chris Louis made a team change and out went David Bellego.

I'm really pleased to have Edward on board. He's a good rider who knows us well. He knows what is required and he is not just keen, but as he said this week, he's, 'full of confidence'.

I think this team change makes us even stronger!

I mean look at our reserves. If any of them were to move up into the body of the team, who is going to replace them at No.6 or 7?

It could be me!

I made some poor judgement on track decisions today and it wasn't conducive to the best racing, I apologise to both riders and fans. Next week will be perfect. However the lads carved out another superb win in the face of adversity. Well done boys.. — Chris Louis (@chrislouisIWSC) June 6, 2019

I know I'm riding well right now and in a good groove, but speedway's averages are 'rolling' over a period of time. Not immediately and I had a few not so good meetings a month or so ago.

I'm sad to see David go mind you.

I honestly thought he could be the key rider for us this season. He's a class act and very professional.

But you could see he was struggling around Foxhall.

I hope he gets fixed up in Britain very soon.

Presenter Kevin Long interviewing skipper Danny King ahead of the Ipswich v Peterborough meeting. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Presenter Kevin Long interviewing skipper Danny King ahead of the Ipswich v Peterborough meeting. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

++++++

I'll be honest and say that it was good of Witches boss Chris Louis to apologise about track conditions last week - but I didn't think it necessary.

Chris sent out a tweet after last week's meeting against Peterborough as regards the track.

OK, it wasn't perfect. It had been a warm, drying day and maybe a bit too much water had gone in late on.

But that was about it. It certainly wasn't that bad.

David Bellego has been released by Ipswich Witches. Picture: STEVE WALLER David Bellego has been released by Ipswich Witches. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Yes, we are used to a tip-top 10/10 track most weeks and it wasn't as perfect as usual. But neither was it that poor. I've ridden far, far worse.

Our win against Peterborough was another crucial one.

I was a bit worried before the meeting started, with no Jake Allen nor Krystian Pieszczek - both injured - and Peterborough in good form, it could have gone horribly wrong.

But it didn't and another home win keeps us in second place.

My form is starting to get consistent now and I must admit I'm feeling happier and happier with my arm which I injured last season.

Take a look at heat 14 from our meeting against Peterborough as the Witches pair both produced passes to ensure victory on the night.



️ @ReRunProduction



‍♀️ #TruPlantWitches #Speedway pic.twitter.com/7qw3WbqPlJ — Ipswich Witches (@ipswichspeedway) June 11, 2019

++++++

You may also want to watch:

Still the last heat deciders come thick and fast!

And although I wasn't involved in heat 15 last week at Foxhall, thankfully we were already eight up, I have had a couple more for Sheffield in the past seven days - and it was win one, lose one.

At Birmingham last Wednesday, Ashley Morris got the better of me in the last race, while at Sheffield on Sunday I got the better of Scott Nicholls and Ryan Douglas in a last heat decider.

New Witch, Edward Kennett New Witch, Edward Kennett

I must admit I don't think I have ridden so many last race deciders in such a short space of time as I seem to be doing at the moment.

Still, it was nice to get the win at Sheffield against a very good Leicester side, who I think are more suited to our track then their own!

++++++

It's Swindon at Foxhall on Thursday night and it doesn't get any easier.

Bradley Wilson-Dean slams into the air fence in heat four last week. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Bradley Wilson-Dean slams into the air fence in heat four last week. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Jason Doyle and Troy Batchelor are in good form, but we must not worry about the opposition.

We must just keep our good home form going.

The atmosphere at Foxhall has just got better and better this season and I think it is because the fans really do think we as a team have a great chance this year.

OK, there is a long way to go, but we've had a good first third of the year.

Then on Monday night we are at King's Lynn and we will go there looking for a win as we always do. A point is the minimum we should be looking at.

++++++

Finally, I keep getting asked what I think of the tactical ride ruling where a rider can come into replace another when a side is six points behind.

I'm not a fan and I know many who are not.

Six points is nothing. You can almost wipe that out in one race.

For me, 10 or even 12 should be the number before riders can be brought in.

Anyhow, back to the racing. I look forward to seeing you at Foxhall on Thursday night.

Keep cheering and shouting for us, it does make a difference.

DANNY

AS TOLD TO MIKE BACON