Aitkens bags dramatic late equaliser for Leiston in eight-goal thriller

Noel Aitkens, who scored an equaliser in the fourth minute of injury-time for Leiston in a 4-4 draw. Photo: PAUL VOLLER Paul Voller

Leiston 4 St Ives Town 4

Leiston picked up only their second point of the season, in their 12th league fixture, thanks to a dramatic injury-time equaliser from Noel Aitkens at home to St Ives Town tonight.

Thomas Woerndl and Louie Bloom both netted in the first half for the Blues, and Joshua Hitter was also on target with 15 minutes remaining to bring the scores level at 3-3.

However, Matthew Foy completed his hat-trick on 78 minutes to seemingly put the visitors on course for a 4-3 win, against a young Leiston side who had been reduced to 10 men by James Gaffer's red card.

But there was a late sting in the tail as Aitkens equalised from close range in the fourth minute of injury time to earn Ian Cornforth's side a precious point.

Woerndl bagged the opener from close range in the 25th minute, following a strong run by Mason Sinclair.

And Bloom doubled the lead, 10 minutes later, only for Foy to pull a goal back for the visitors on the stroke of half-time, blasting the loose ball into the roof of the net after keeper Charlie Beckwith had palmed away a corner.

Foy hit the target again, just three minutes into the second half, rifling past Beckwith from a central position to make it 2-2.

Leiston were reduced to 10 men when Gaffer was sent off in the 56th minute, and St Ives made their numerical advantage count by going in front through Ben Seymour-Shove on 58 minutes.

Seymour-Shove's initial volley, from a cross, was blocked by Beckwith, but the front-runner was on hand to sweep home the rebound with his left boot.

Leiston netted an equaliser in the 75th minute, thanks to Hitter, only for Foy to chalk up his hat-trick just three minutes later by beating Beckwith in the air to connect with a clinical header. But there was still time for Aitkens to rescue a point.

- Meanwhile, FC Clacton won 5-3 at home to Whitton United in a Thurlow Nunn Premier clash. Jordan Lartey notched a first-half hat-trick. His opener was matched by a leveller from Joe Maybanks, but Jake Clowsley regained the lead before Lartey netted the third and fourth goals. Liam Wales pulled a goal back for Whitton, early in the second half, but Clowsley netted a penalty to make it 5-2. Josh Hubert scored late on.