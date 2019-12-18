E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

'Anything other than top two is a failure in my eyes' - Nolan challenges Town to turn things around

PUBLISHED: 14:54 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:54 18 December 2019

Jon Nolan thinks that Ipswich Town should finish in the top two of League One and go up automatically. Photo: ROSS HALLS

Jon Nolan thinks that Ipswich Town should finish in the top two of League One and go up automatically. Photo: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Ipswich Town midfielder Jon Nolan knows the Blues are in the middle of a "little blip" - but insists the team will be in the thick of the automatic promotion shake-up.

Jon Nolan has scored twice for Town this season. Photo: ROSS HALLSJon Nolan has scored twice for Town this season. Photo: ROSS HALLS

In fact, the 27-year-old believes that anything other than a top two spot would be a failure for Paul Lambert's men.

Town sit in second spot heading into the hectic festive schedule, with a game in hand on many of the sides around them. Howevever, a recent dip in form, which culminated in Saturday's 2-1 home defeat to fellow promotion chasers Bristol Rovers, has seen Wycombe start to pull away at the top, and the gap to seventh spot shrink to five points.

MORE: On this day in 2010: Town beat Foxes in famous snow game

But Nolan said that the festive fixtures - Portsmouth away, Gillingham at home, Lincoln and Wycombe away - will go a long way towards proving that Town are a force to be reckoned with.

Jon Nolan on the ball during Town's 1-1 draw with Coventry City in the second round of the FA Cup Photo: ROSS HALLSJon Nolan on the ball during Town's 1-1 draw with Coventry City in the second round of the FA Cup Photo: ROSS HALLS

"We're second in the league, in an unbelievable position really," he explained. "It seems a bit doom and gloom at the moment, but I don't understand why.

"It just takes one run and we can go on that run.

"It could all look very different (after the festive period). The games come thick and fast over Christmas, we know that, but I'm sure with the gaffer's rotation policy we'll all be fresh.

MORE: From God to dog - the life of a football manager, including Paul Lambert!

Jon Nolan on the ball during Town's 0-0 draw with Wycombe at Portman Road Photo: ROSS HALLSJon Nolan on the ball during Town's 0-0 draw with Wycombe at Portman Road Photo: ROSS HALLS

"We've got to go into every game trying to win. We're still in an unbelievable position - I know Wycombe are starting to pull ahead - but fully confident that we'll be up there at the end of the season.

"These four games are a big chance for us to cement our place up there. We definitely can't be losing any more ground on Wycombe."

Nolan, who's netted twice so far this campaign, added: "Anything else than top two is a failure in my eyes. That's my opinion. Of course if we end up in the play-offs we'll give it our all.

"People aren't going to go out there and say 'we're going to win the league', but what's wrong with saying that we want it? To me, the size of the club, we should be. We haven't got a God-given right to be doing that, but that's what I believe."

MORE: 'I'm ready to go' - Sears looking forward to Town return

Nolan continued: "I don't think we ever thought we were going to run away with the league. We knew it was going to be tough, you can't come and steam roll the league, even though we probably are the biggest club in the league.

"It's just a little blip at the moment. We've got a big game to put it right on Saturday against Portsmouth. We'll go there full of confidence and looking to get the three points."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Game of Thrones stars apply to modernise historic farmhouse home

Rose Leslie and Kit Harrington have applied to modernise their Suffolk home Picture: Chris J Ratcliffe/PA Wire

Huge delays on A14 due to vehicle fire

The A14 westbound, close to the Woolpit junction. A vehicle fire is causing delays to motorists on the westbound carriageway this morning. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

WATCH: ‘Flabbergasted’ traffic cop records shock at drink-drivers

Sgt Chris Harris, of the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, recorded a video speaking of his shock at drink and drug-drivers. Picture: SGT CHRIS HARRIS/JAMES BASS

Driver freed from car after crash near primary school

The crash happened about 3.40pm on December 16, close to school leaving time in Colneis Road, Felixstowe. Colneis Junior School is just meters away from the site of the crash Picture: PAUL DAY

Father-of-two died in head-on crash near Ixworth, inquest hears

Jamie Finlay, 28, of Green Road in Woolpit, died following a two-vehicle crash in Ixworth. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Most Read

Game of Thrones stars apply to modernise historic farmhouse home

Rose Leslie and Kit Harrington have applied to modernise their Suffolk home Picture: Chris J Ratcliffe/PA Wire

Huge delays on A14 due to vehicle fire

The A14 westbound, close to the Woolpit junction. A vehicle fire is causing delays to motorists on the westbound carriageway this morning. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

WATCH: ‘Flabbergasted’ traffic cop records shock at drink-drivers

Sgt Chris Harris, of the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, recorded a video speaking of his shock at drink and drug-drivers. Picture: SGT CHRIS HARRIS/JAMES BASS

Driver freed from car after crash near primary school

The crash happened about 3.40pm on December 16, close to school leaving time in Colneis Road, Felixstowe. Colneis Junior School is just meters away from the site of the crash Picture: PAUL DAY

Father-of-two died in head-on crash near Ixworth, inquest hears

Jamie Finlay, 28, of Green Road in Woolpit, died following a two-vehicle crash in Ixworth. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Flood alerts on two Suffolk rivers after heavy rainfall

Flooding is possible along the banks of two rivers in Suffolk - the River Deben and River Lark Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE

Parents won’t ‘ever forgive’ hospital after baby died following ‘serious failings’

Six-month-old Harris James died at the James Paget Hospital after a heart defect was undiagnosed. PHOTO: Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman

Blues injury news: Blow for Danny Rowe, but better news on Chambers... Freddie Sears latest...

Danny Rowe, out for a couple of weeks Photo: ROSS HALLS

‘Anything other than top two is a failure in my eyes’ - Nolan challenges Town to turn things around

Jon Nolan thinks that Ipswich Town should finish in the top two of League One and go up automatically. Photo: ROSS HALLS

Dogs targeted with poison hidden in chocolate

Mark Chenery was walking his dogs when he discovered poisonous treats that had been deliberately left on the ground. Photo: Mark Chenery
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists