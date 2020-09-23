Man of the moment Nolan is ‘underrated’ and ‘happy going under the radar’

Jon Nolan is congratulated by Gwion Edwards following his goal at Bristol Rovers on Saturday. Photo: Pagepix Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

In-form Ipswich Town midfielder Jon Nolan is more than happy to stay out of the limelight, says assistant boss Stuart Taylor.

Jon Nolan scores Ipswich Town's second goal at Bristol Rovers. Picture: Pagepix Ltd Jon Nolan scores Ipswich Town's second goal at Bristol Rovers. Picture: Pagepix Ltd

The former Shrewsbury star has started all of the Blues’ opening five competitive games, scored twice, has arguably been man-of-the-match in the league wins against Wigan and Bristol Rovers and has just been named in the official League One Team of the Week.

However, the 28-year-old man of the moment has repeatedly made it clear he would rather not do interviews whenever approached by the club’s press officers.

“I think Nolo has been superb coming back from pre-season,” said Taylor. “Even games last season and when we first came in during the Championship season he was really effective in how he went about his job.

“But I think he’s happy going under the radar because of his personality. He’s quite quiet. He just comes in and does his work.”

Nolan, who missed the start of last season with a calf injury, posted evidence of an impressive 5km time of 16 minutes 27 seconds during lockdown.

He’s now made 50 league appearances for the Blues, the club having recently extended his contract until 2022.

“He’s very, very influential and effective,” continued Taylor.

“He’s so composed on the ball and looks to go and take it in tight areas. He’s creative, gets himself in the box, makes some great runs going forward in behind the opposition defence, and he’s added a lot to his game in terms of the physical side of it, getting tackles in and getting close to people.

“He has unbelievable energy to get about the pitch and he’s been massive for us this season.”

Speaking after Nolan’s late clincher in Saturday’s 2-0 win at the Memorial Stadium, Town captain Luke Chambers said: “We’ve scored goals from different areas of the team again. Jon Nolan’s got another one. For me, he’s been absolutely unbelievable since he’s come back.

“For some reason I don’t think he’s rated as highly as he should be at this club. I think he’s a fantastic player for us with the way he dictates the play.

“A lot’s been made of Andre Dozzell, who is flying at the minute, but Jon is making a real difference for us and drives us forward.

“He’s one that deserves a massive amount of credit.”