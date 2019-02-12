Video

‘If we lose it looks bleak... but we’re going to win!’ – Nolan on ‘massive’ game against Reading

Jon Nolan says Ipswich Town's game with Reading today is 'massive'. Photo: Steve Waller © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town midfielder Jon Nolan says tomorrow’s game against fellow Championship relegation battlers Reading is the club’s ‘biggest of the season by a mile’.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Blues are nine points adrift of safety at the foot of the table with 12 games to play, the Royals only outside of the drop zone on goal difference.

“Nothing else will come into our minds but the need to win it,” said Nolan. “It would be massive for our confidence.

MORE: ‘We are prepared to exploit all the weak points we have found’ – Reading boss Gomes on facing Ipswich Town

“The pressure is huge but hopefully we can channel it in the right way, turn it in a good performance and get the points.”

The 26-year-old played for Shrewsbury Town in the League One Play-Off Final against Rotherham last May before moving to Ipswich in a joint £2m deal alongside Toto Nsiala.

MORE: Bishop back, while Collins will face late fitness test – Ipswich Town team news ahead of Reading visit

“In terms of importance, both are right up there as the biggest games of my career so far,” he said.

“We’ve got to go into Saturday’s game with confidence – otherwise we’ve got no chance.

“If we lose it looks bleak but we’re not going to lose, we’re going to win this one!”

MORE: ‘Top players can take the criticism and crack on’ – Lambert explains Downes comments

He added: “We can take positives from our last three games, and plenty of others before that, because it has all been there in terms of the performances.

“The best way of knowing that is the reaction of the fans, who have shown they are fully behind us and appreciate what we are trying to do.

MORE: Lambert rules out free agent signing after Keane injury blow... but could look for striker converts in his squad

“They can see we are giving it our all but it really is crunch time now and we need to start putting a few wins on the board.

“Time is definitely not on our side but there’s 36 points still to play for. Saturday is a massive.”

MORE: Three from six will have to go - how the experts see the battle to beat the drop playing out

Nolan has started three of the last four games and looks to be growing in confidence.

“I like the way Nolan plays the game,” said Blues boss Paul Lambert.

“He’s unassuming. I’d love him to be more assertive because I think he’s got that in his game. He’s got great energy and makes great runs.

MORE: Keeping hopes alive, selection issues and polishing the diamond - questions ahead of ‘massive’ Reading clash

“He’s only been here one season and felt the affects of the situation like everyone else.

“Some guys can hit the ground running right away, some guys it takes a year or so for them to find their feet. You just have to be patient with them and hopefully you see the benefits in the second season.”

MORE: ‘So many things that come into play when thinking about the future’ – Judge on Town contract talks