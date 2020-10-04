Video

Watch: The highlights from MK Dons 1 Town 1 - Nolan scores again

Jon Nolan celebrates scoring during the first half at MK Dons. Picture Pagepix Ltd Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

Town are still unbeaten in League One after a 1-1 draw with MK Dons yesterday afternoon

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

MK Dons 1 Town 1#itfc pic.twitter.com/22L9cqQAdA — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) October 4, 2020

You may also want to watch:

Ipswich Town kept up their unbeaten start to the League One campaign with a 1-1 draw at MK Dons yesterday.

Jon Nolan scored Town’s goal, with Paul Lambert’s side down to 10 men for much of the second half. Enjoy the highlights.