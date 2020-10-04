Watch: The highlights from MK Dons 1 Town 1 - Nolan scores again
PUBLISHED: 09:49 04 October 2020 | UPDATED: 09:49 04 October 2020
Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738
Town are still unbeaten in League One after a 1-1 draw with MK Dons yesterday afternoon
You may also want to watch:
Ipswich Town kept up their unbeaten start to the League One campaign with a 1-1 draw at MK Dons yesterday.
Jon Nolan scored Town’s goal, with Paul Lambert’s side down to 10 men for much of the second half. Enjoy the highlights.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.