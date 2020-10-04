E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Watch: The highlights from MK Dons 1 Town 1 - Nolan scores again

PUBLISHED: 09:49 04 October 2020 | UPDATED: 09:49 04 October 2020

Jon Nolan celebrates scoring during the first half at MK Dons. Picture Pagepix Ltd

Town are still unbeaten in League One after a 1-1 draw with MK Dons yesterday afternoon

Ipswich Town kept up their unbeaten start to the League One campaign with a 1-1 draw at MK Dons yesterday.

Jon Nolan scored Town’s goal, with Paul Lambert’s side down to 10 men for much of the second half. Enjoy the highlights.

