Nolan says he’s ‘ready to push on’ following injury nightmare

Jon Nolan is set to start in the EFL Trophy clash with Tottenham U21s after making his injury comeback as a substitute in Saturday's 3-0 win against Shrewsbury.

Ipswich Town midfielder Jon Nolan says he is 'ready to push on' following his return from injury.

The 27-year-old was just starting to find his feet as a Championship player in the second half of last season when he suffered a calf injury in the 2-0 home defeat to Hull on March 30.

He sat out the final seven games of the campaign, as well as the whole of the pre-season programme, before recently returning to action.

After initially playing 90 minutes for the U23s at Leeds, he then came on as a 73rd minute substitute in Saturday's 3-0 League One win against Shrewsbury and is now set to start tomorrow's EFL Trophy match against Tottenham U21s at Portman Road.

"I'm getting there now," said the former Shrewsbury player.

"It's been the longest few months of my life but I can see the light at the end of the tunnel now.

"It all stems from the injury I had last year, a calf problem on the left side. I knew it wasn't right over the summer so I had a scan in Liverpool and that showed that I should have rested it over the last few weeks of last season.

"It was a 'six week injury' so my season should have finished early but I tried to train on it. That meant I couldn't do any work in the summer and then when I did start coming back, my right one went.

"It's been an absolute nightmare but hopefully I'm over it now and can push on."