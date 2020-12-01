Opinion

An absolute mess - the mishmash of responses to the supposed return of ‘non-elite’ non-league football after lockdown2

Social distancing on the opening day of the season, for an FA Cup tie between Cogenhoe United and Bury Town in Northamptonshire. Picture: CARL MARSTON Archant

Football writer Carl Marston assesses the mishmash of club responses to the return of ‘non-elite’ non-league football, post-lockdown2

The sunlit scene at Compton Park as Bury Town take on hosts Cogenhoe United in the FA Cup. That was on the first day of the season, which will resume for a few clubs, but not all, over the coming weekends. Picture: CARL MARSTON The sunlit scene at Compton Park as Bury Town take on hosts Cogenhoe United in the FA Cup. That was on the first day of the season, which will resume for a few clubs, but not all, over the coming weekends. Picture: CARL MARSTON

An absolute mess.

That’s how I would describe the current situation with regards the ‘supposed’ resumption of ‘non-elite’ non-league football, in Suffolk and across the country at large.

Hopes of non-league football returning en masse following the end of lockdown - which officially ends tomorrow - have been thrown into disarray by the new restrictions attached to the new post-lockdown three-tiered system, in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The result is seemingly the worst of all worlds - a situation where some leagues are starting, and some are not; dates of scheduled restarts differing across the board; some clubs withdrawing from national competitions; and clubs within specific leagues being left to make their own decisions, leading to a complicated mishmash of responses.

Gorleston keeper George Macrae punches away Josh Mayhew's header, at Greens Meadow during Stowmarket Town's 1-0 win. Stow will play in the FA Vase this weekend, but have delayed their return to league action in the face of Tier Two restrictions. Picture: PAUL VOLLER Gorleston keeper George Macrae punches away Josh Mayhew's header, at Greens Meadow during Stowmarket Town's 1-0 win. Stow will play in the FA Vase this weekend, but have delayed their return to league action in the face of Tier Two restrictions. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

The Thurlow Nunn Eastern Counties League is a case in point, with some clubs choosing to restart this weekend, after the enforced month’s break, and others deciding to delay, mainly due to the current restrictions over hospitality which make the opening of clubhouses either impossible or unviable.

For example, Stowmarket Town chairman Neil Sharp issued the following statement this afternoon:

‘The club has reluctantly decided that, under the current government legislation, it is not financially viable to play league fixtures while we are unable to offer our loyal, and truly fantastic, fans any hospitality without them having to sit down to eat or drink it.

An early autumnal scene as Stowmarket Town take on Gorleston at Greens Meadow. Stow will be delaying their return to league action, due to the financial constraints of the new Tier Two rules regarding hospitality. Picture: CARL MARSTON An early autumnal scene as Stowmarket Town take on Gorleston at Greens Meadow. Stow will be delaying their return to league action, due to the financial constraints of the new Tier Two rules regarding hospitality. Picture: CARL MARSTON

‘As you know, we have worked tirelessly to ensure your safety on home matchdays and I am proud to say that our strict reinforcement of our Covid-19 policy from the start of the season gave us a great base to try and bring football back to our community.

‘Since then, the addition of the refreshment restrictions has hit us very hard. Without it, we cannot cover the cost of a match.

‘We are not a restaurant. We are a community sports and social club. Booking a table for a substantial meal and being chased off your seat as soon as you have had your last mouthful is not how we operate or the community spirit we promote.

‘However, these tier 2 restrictions would force us into such a stance; as well as the expense of redesigning the spectator walkways which would greatly reduce our already limited capacity.

‘I am sure you are as disappointed as we are, but hopefully the government will re-evaluate and we will get back to having our kitchen open and bar open for your favourite snack or your favourite drink.

‘In the meantime, please all stay safe and hopefully I’ll see you on Saturday for our FA Vase game, and we will be back to pre-lockdown rules sooner rather than later.’

In short, we have the strange scenario of Stow entertaining Eynesbury Rovers in the FA Vase this weekend - this will be Paul Musgrove’s first match in charge as the new manager since replacing Rick Andrews - before reverting to a wait-and-see policy with regards when to resume their league campaign.

While Stow will take part in the FA Vase, and fellow Thurlow Nunn Premier sides Woodbridge Town (at Wellingborough Town) and Walsham Le Willows (at North Greenford United) are also set to play this weekend, Mildenhall Town have withdrawn from the competition.

Their scheduled opponents, Leighton Town, confirmed that they had: ‘just heard that Mildenhall Town have withdrawn from the FA Vase, no reason has been given. This means that we will not be playing in the Vase on Saturday.’

Likewise, Gorleston have been given a walkover against Kirkley & Pakefield.

In fact, Kirkley & Pakefield made a statement earlier this month confirming that they would not consider resuming fixtures until January 4, at the earliest, with their clubhouse staying closed until that date.

The Thurlow Nunn League itself informed its clubs that league fixtures could resume from this Saturday, though clubs could choose to suspend fixtures if it was ‘because of economic or health concerns.’

It is all rather depressing, and bewildering, given that only a week ago the Football Association were proclaiming:

‘We are very pleased that organised sports, which include steps three-to-six of the National League System, tiers three-to-six of the Women’s Football Pyramid and competitive grassroots football, can look forward to resuming from December 2.’

That statement was of course made before the new rules regarding the three-tier system were published, which necessitates all clubs in Tier Three playing matches behind closed doors, with no crowds, and Tier Two clubs seeing their secondary incomes taking a big hit with the new hospitality restrictions - alcohol can only be served with ‘substantial meals,’ and members from different households or different support bubbles are not allowed to mix indoors.

As regards the fate of Suffolk’s leading non-league clubs, in Steps Three and Four, their short-term futures will become known on Thursday.

Clubs in the Isthmian League, Southern League and Northern Premier League have been asked to vote on whether their respective leagues should restart, or remain suspended.

Meetings are taking place tonight (Tuesday) with votes then to be cast over the following 24 hours.

Bury Town, Felixstowe & Walton United, AFc Sudbury, Needham Market and Leiston, the five Suffolk clubs in question, are broadly in support of a return to league action.

As a matter of interest, here are what some of the leagues outside Suffolk have chosen to do over the coming month:

Hellenic League: set to resume from Saturday week (December 12), with a reduced schedule. Games also to be played on December 19 and 28, but Tier Three clubs will be suspended from playing, unless matches can be scheduled with each other.

The Northern Counties East League: all league games suspended until January, 2021, at the earliest, with the majority of clubs (all Tier Three) not prepeared to play behind closed doors.

Midland Football League: the scheduled restart of league fixtures has been suspended until December 19, and will be reviewed after the government has reviewed their tier levels in two weeks time.

North West Counties Football League: restart suspended until at least December 19.

Closer to home, there are believed to be nine of the 20 Thurlow Nunn Premier Division teams who are happy to carry on, while some are waiting to see if restrictions get lifted on December 16.

Five clubs don’t want to play until January or later, for a mixture of Covid-19 reasons and economic reasons.

At Step 6, in the Thurlow League North and South, 28 of the 36 clubs in both divisions are happy to restart.

The Suffolk & Ipswich League is already to restart up this Saturday, with 1.45pm kick-offs.