The Non-League Podcast: 'The things players will say to get out of training!' Some great stories this week!

Jamie Bradbury and 'Macca' McConnell Archant

Join host MIKE BACON and co-host CARL MARSTON for another fun-packed Non-league podcast.

And what a show this week!

Mike and Carl are joined by Long Melford first team boss Jamie Bradbury and Old Newton manager 'Macca' McConnell.

Topics this week include:-

Sin bin latest!

Players supporting club functions

Moving up the pyramid

Local derby rivalry

On-line programmes

The things players will say to avoid training

And much, much more....

