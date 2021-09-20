News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Suffolk non-league club are cleared of 'racial comment' allegation

Author Picture Icon

Mike Bacon

Published: 11:53 AM September 20, 2021    Updated: 11:58 AM September 20, 2021
Ipswich Wanderers' Humber Doucy Lane ground. Photo: Archant

A Suffolk non-league club have been cleared of a charge against them of a 'racial comment' allegedly made by a home spectator to an opposition player.

Ipswich Wanderers' Thurlow Nunn South league game against north London-based Brimsdown FC, back in August was abandoned after the Brimsdown team walked off the pitch, citing a 'racial comment' had been made to one of their players.

However, at a recent Football Association hearing, Wanderers were cleared of the charge.

Wanderers chairman Stephen Boyle said: "We're pleased that an independent panel at the FA found in our favour.

Ipswich Wanderers chairman Stephen Boyle

"We had good reason at the time to disbelieve the allegation, and in the thorough investigation we undertook afterwards, the mountain of evidence we compiled, including completely independent witnesses, confirmed that no racial comment was ever made.

"We are one of the most inclusive clubs in Suffolk and are proud of that. We were horrified and left deeply upset by the claim and we are glad we have been vindicated.

"There's no feeling of celebration from us though, it has been an unpleasant episode for our club, players, management and fans.

"We are glad the reputation of our club and supporters has been restored and want to make it clear once more, we do not condone racism in any form."

In response to the FA's decision, Brimsdown FC said on their official Twitter page: "In regards to the racial abuse incident from Ipswich Wanderers FC game played last month, there was a personal hearing and it was not proven. We want to inform our disappointment of the decision."

It's unclear what will happen to the result of the game or whether it will need to be replayed with the Thurlow Nunn League needed to adjudicate.

Suffolk

