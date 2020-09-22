Breaking

Future of non-league clubs in doubt: Chairman fears new season will be halted by coronavirus rules

Fans observing social-distancing rules during Bury Town's FA Cup match at Cogenhoe United on the opening day of the season.. Picture: CARL MARSTON Archant

Non-league football across the board could grind to a halt again, in the light of the new restrictions due to be put in place this week regarding the Covid-19 pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bury Town chairman, Russell Ward, fears that the new season might be halted Bury Town chairman, Russell Ward, fears that the new season might be halted

And that could have serious implications as regards the long-term viability of some clubs.

Bury Town chairman Russell Ward, like his counterparts at other clubs across Steps Three and Four, admits that everyone is “in the dark” as to what the immediate future holds.

But Ward admitted this morning that he fears the season could be halted - when it has only just begun!

“My own personal opinion is that I wouldn’t be surprised if we all came to a halt again,” revealed Ward this morning.

Fans queuing up to gain entry to Great Wakering Rovers last weekend, for the Isthmian League opener against Felixstowe & Walton United, with the track-and-trace system in operation. Picture: CARL MARSTON, Fans queuing up to gain entry to Great Wakering Rovers last weekend, for the Isthmian League opener against Felixstowe & Walton United, with the track-and-trace system in operation. Picture: CARL MARSTON,

“I have heard nothing official yet, but one immediate thing that concerns me is the new rule about only table-service to be allowed in pubs (from Thursday onwards).

“Our clubhouse falls into the hospitality bracket, and we would find only table service to be unworkable, as would be the case at most football clubs.

“I doubt whether that has even been thought about, or discussed, with regards non-league clubs. That is a big issue.

“I certainly wouldn’t be surprised if the season was halted.

The scene at Burroughs Park, the home of Great Wakering Rovers, for the visit of Felixstowe & Walton United on Saturday. But could the new season soon be halted? Picture: CARL MARSTON The scene at Burroughs Park, the home of Great Wakering Rovers, for the visit of Felixstowe & Walton United on Saturday. But could the new season soon be halted? Picture: CARL MARSTON

You may also want to watch:

“I know that our league (Isthmian League), and I think the Southern League and Northern League as well, stated that clubs would not be expected to play games without any crowds.

“And that would still apply. It is all very frustrating, but hopefully the Leagues will do a lot of the ground-work for the clubs, with regards getting the information.

“For example, we are playing at home to Witham Town next Tuesday evening. And yet as it stands, I don’t know whether to order beer, or order food. I don’t really know what to do,” added Ward, whose Bury side entertain Brightlingsea Regent in an FA Cup tie at Ram Meadow this evening.

As yet, there has been no indication as to what impact the new tighter regulations will have on grassroots football.

The National League (Steps One and Two) look set to postpone their proposed start to their new season (scheduled for October 3), if supporters are not allowed to attend, which now appears certain, but the impact is less clear for clubs in Step Three and below.

In addition to the problems of only having table-service allowed at bars, there is the added complication of the new 10pm curfew for restaurants and pubs which will also apply to club-houses throughout non-league circles.

The 2019-20 season was initially halted last March, at the start of the pandemic.

And the likes of the Southern League, Isthmian League (Steps Three and Four) plus the Thurlow Nunn Eastern Counties League (Steps Five and Six) were later declared null and void.

The Isthmian League and Southern League only kicked-off their new 2020-21 campaign last weekend, with the likes of Bury Town, AFC Sudbury, Felixstowe & Walton United, Leiston and Needham Market all playing their first league games of the season.