All adult non-elite league football in Suffolk to be halted by new Covid-19 restrictions

Published: 3:55 PM December 23, 2020

Kick-off time at Greens Meadow as Stowmarket Town take on Norwich CBS in the FA Vase last weekend. Alas, all league action across the non-league board in Suffolk will have to stop from Boxing Day onwards. - Credit: Carl Marston

All adult non-league football in Suffolk will be halted from Boxing Day onwards.

Suffolk has been put into Tier 4 following this afternoon's latest Government announcement with regards the new restrictions to be put in place to combat the surge in Covid-19 cases.

That means the likes of the Thurlow Nunn League (Steps 5 and 6) plus the Suffolk & Ipswich League (Step 7) will not be able to stage any fixtures from the festive period onwards.

Clark Bruce and Chris Palmer end up in a tangle during the SIL match between Halesworth Town and Henley Athletic last Saturday. The SIL will not be able to continue under the new Tier 4 restrictions - Credit: Paul voller

Suffolk's leading non-league clubs, the sextet of Leiston, Needham Market, Lowestoft Town, Leiston, Bury Town, AFC Sudbury and Felixstowe & Walton United, had already stopped playing league football since their leagues were 'paused' from the beginning of November.

And from Boxing Day ALL non-elite and grassroots football across Suffolk will not be permitted, from Step 2 downwards.

That also includes tiers 3 to 7 of the women's football pyramid (all leagues in the pyramid below the Championship), although organised outdoor sport for under-18s can continue.