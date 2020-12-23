News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport

All adult non-elite league football in Suffolk to be halted by new Covid-19 restrictions

Author Picture Icon

Carl Marston

Published: 3:55 PM December 23, 2020   
stowmarket

Kick-off time at Greens Meadow as Stowmarket Town take on Norwich CBS in the FA Vase last weekend. Alas, all league action across the non-league board in Suffolk will have to stop from Boxing Day onwards. - Credit: Carl Marston

All adult non-league football in Suffolk will be halted from Boxing Day onwards.

Suffolk has been put into Tier 4 following this afternoon's latest Government announcement with regards the new restrictions to be put in place to combat the surge in Covid-19 cases.

That means the likes of the Thurlow Nunn League (Steps 5 and 6) plus the Suffolk & Ipswich League (Step 7) will not be able to stage any fixtures from the festive period onwards.

football

Clark Bruce and Chris Palmer end up in a tangle during the SIL match between Halesworth Town and Henley Athletic last Saturday. The SIL will not be able to continue under the new Tier 4 restrictions - Credit: Paul voller

Suffolk's leading non-league clubs, the sextet of Leiston, Needham Market, Lowestoft Town, Leiston, Bury Town, AFC Sudbury and Felixstowe & Walton United, had already stopped playing league football since their leagues were 'paused' from the beginning of November.

And from Boxing Day ALL non-elite and grassroots football across Suffolk will not be permitted, from Step 2 downwards.

That also includes tiers 3 to 7 of the women's football pyramid (all leagues in the pyramid below the Championship), although organised outdoor sport for under-18s can continue.

Most Read

  1. 1 Could Suffolk go into Tier 3 or 4 on Boxing Day?
  2. 2 'Incredibly serious' Covid situation in Suffolk, say council
  3. 3 Suffolk and all of Essex to be in Tier 4 from Boxing Day
  1. 4 ‘We are drowning’: Harrowing plea from Covid frontline as nurses warn hospital 'near breaking point'
  2. 5 Coastal restaurant asks customers for proof of tier
  3. 6 Explained - what you can and can't do in Tier 4
  4. 7 Two Suffolk towns named among the most festive in UK
  5. 8 Major Suffolk road blocked after truck rolls over during accident
  6. 9 'For the greater good' – Suffolk pubs react to Tier 4 announcement
  7. 10 'Rules are clear' - second homeowners urged to stay away from Suffolk
Non-League Football

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Coronavirus infection rates double in some parts of Suffolk

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Tier 3 'very probable' in Suffolk due to rise in Covid infections

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon

How to see the 'Christmas star' - visible for first time in 800 years

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Covid-19 case rates double in some districts across Suffolk and north Essex

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus