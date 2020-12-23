All adult non-elite league football in Suffolk to be halted by new Covid-19 restrictions
- Credit: Carl Marston
All adult non-league football in Suffolk will be halted from Boxing Day onwards.
Suffolk has been put into Tier 4 following this afternoon's latest Government announcement with regards the new restrictions to be put in place to combat the surge in Covid-19 cases.
That means the likes of the Thurlow Nunn League (Steps 5 and 6) plus the Suffolk & Ipswich League (Step 7) will not be able to stage any fixtures from the festive period onwards.
Suffolk's leading non-league clubs, the sextet of Leiston, Needham Market, Lowestoft Town, Leiston, Bury Town, AFC Sudbury and Felixstowe & Walton United, had already stopped playing league football since their leagues were 'paused' from the beginning of November.
And from Boxing Day ALL non-elite and grassroots football across Suffolk will not be permitted, from Step 2 downwards.
That also includes tiers 3 to 7 of the women's football pyramid (all leagues in the pyramid below the Championship), although organised outdoor sport for under-18s can continue.
