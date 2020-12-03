Suffolk clubs set to be frustrated as Isthmian, Southern and Northern Premier Leagues vote to delay return to action
PUBLISHED: 19:26 03 December 2020 | UPDATED: 19:26 03 December 2020
Suffolk’s leading non-league clubs look set NOT to be resuming league action in the near future, after the Southern League, Northern Premier League and Isthmian League voted jointly in favour of the continued suspension of the season.
That means the Suffolk duo of Leiston and Needham Market (Southern League Premier Central) and the trio of Bury Town, AFC Sudbury and Felixstowe & Walton United (Isthmian League North) are unlikely to be back in league action within the next fortnight, as was originally hoped, although nothing has been confirmed.
All Step 3 & 4 clubs were asked to vote on whether the league season should ‘remain paused,’ with regards the impact of the new three tiered system which replaced lockdown2 and came into force yesterday, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.
E-mail voting took place after Tuesday night’s meetings, with all votes submitted by last night. Further clarification will be known once the leagues have been in contact with the Football Association.
Bury Town were one of those who voted AGAINST the Isthmian League resolution to suspend the season further, favouring a re-start on Saturday week (December 12) with a home match against Histon.
They Blues have so far only played four league games this season, due to their extended FA Cup run.
Manager Ben Chenery, speaking earlier, today, said: “I got the impression that the general feel was that quite a few clubs were not prepared to resume their leagues because of the hospitality scenario.
“But we and the other local clubs in Suffolk were all in favour of starting the season again.
“It’s been a difficult decision. If you ask the players, they all want to play football, and we were given an opportunity to do that by the league.
“But the hospitality side of it had to be taken into account. We at Bury Town are always quite innovative, and we have looked at ways of trying to overcome that barrier.
“It would be very disappointing not being able to start up again, but it’s very understandable,” added Chenery.
The Pitching In Isthmian, Northern Premier and Southern Leagues released the following joint statement tonight:
‘The Clubs in membership of the Northern Premier, Southern and Isthmian Leagues (the Trident Leagues) met earlier this week to consider the challenges and issues brought about by the reintroduction of Tiers after the raising of the nationwide lockdown with effect from yesterday.
‘The clubs were asked to vote on a proposition that the pause in fixtures be continued with a regular review in light of changes to the Tiers and/or grants becoming available.
‘The total votes cast by the 224 Clubs show a substantial number of Clubs in agreement with the proposition. The matter has been considered today by all concerned and a further statement will be issued in due course.’
Meanwhile, the wording of the resolution put to all Step 3 and 4 clubs was as follows:
‘That Steps 3 and 4 continue the current pause in the season with a regular review in the light of changes to the current tiers and/or grants becoming available’
In the current three-tiered system, 45 of the 61 clubs in the Northern Premier League are in Tier Three, while in the Isthmian League the bulk of clubs (67 from 81) are in Tier Two, with just 14 in Tier Three.
As regards the Southern League, 65 of the 82 clubs are in Tier Two.
Clubs in tier three were facing the prospect of playing home games behind closed doors, without any crowds.
And although clubs in tier two would have been able to welcome spectators with a reduced capacity, secondary income from hospitality would have been restricted - no mixing of members from different households or different support bubbles inside clubhouses, and alcohol could only be served with a ‘substantial meal.’
Suffolk clubs, despite the prospect of reduced income from games, were hoping to resume their league seasons, which had been put on hold since lockdown2 enforced league suspensions for ‘non-elite’ non-league football from Step 3 downwards, for a four-week period.
With regards the stricter new rules concerning hospitality. Felixstowe & Walton United had issued a statement earlier in the week confirming:
‘After consultation with Environmental Health, our kiosk can open for food and non-alcoholic drinks providing they are consumed while seated. Our bar & function room will be closed with no alcohol sales in accordance with Tier 2 rules.’
Elsewhere, the Thurlow Nunn League and Suffolk & Ipswich League (Steps 5, 6 and 7) are able to resume matches this weekend, although several clubs in the Thurlow Nunn have opted not to start up again just yet.
The second round of the FA Vase also takes place this weekend, involving the likes of Stowmarket Town, Walsham Le Willows and Woodbridge Town, with FA Trophy ties scheduled for next Tuesday evening.
Meanwhile, Leiston and Felixstowe & Walton United will play each other in a friendly fixture at Victory Road on Saturday (kick-off 3pm). Admission will be £7 for adults, £5 for concessions (oaps and students), and £2 for Under-16s. Admission is free for season ticket holders.
