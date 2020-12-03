E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Breaking

Suffolk clubs set to be frustrated as Isthmian, Southern and Northern Premier Leagues vote to delay return to action

PUBLISHED: 19:26 03 December 2020 | UPDATED: 19:26 03 December 2020

Bury Town players look dejected after the final whistle sounds in their FA Cup defeat at Banbury United. Bury's campaign could well continue to be put on hold after the recent league vote in favour of an extended pause. Picture: NEIL DADY

Bury Town players look dejected after the final whistle sounds in their FA Cup defeat at Banbury United. Bury's campaign could well continue to be put on hold after the recent league vote in favour of an extended pause. Picture: NEIL DADY

Archant

Suffolk’s leading non-league clubs look set NOT to be resuming league action in the near future, after the Southern League, Northern Premier League and Isthmian League voted jointly in favour of the continued suspension of the season.

Harry Knights and Liam Jackson celebrate Leistons second goal, in the FA Trophy victory over Worthing. The resumption of Leiston's league campaign looks likely to be further delayed by this week's vote of Step 3 and Step 4 clubs. Picture: HANNAH PARNELLHarry Knights and Liam Jackson celebrate Leistons second goal, in the FA Trophy victory over Worthing. The resumption of Leiston's league campaign looks likely to be further delayed by this week's vote of Step 3 and Step 4 clubs. Picture: HANNAH PARNELL

That means the Suffolk duo of Leiston and Needham Market (Southern League Premier Central) and the trio of Bury Town, AFC Sudbury and Felixstowe & Walton United (Isthmian League North) are unlikely to be back in league action within the next fortnight, as was originally hoped, although nothing has been confirmed.

All Step 3 & 4 clubs were asked to vote on whether the league season should ‘remain paused,’ with regards the impact of the new three tiered system which replaced lockdown2 and came into force yesterday, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

E-mail voting took place after Tuesday night’s meetings, with all votes submitted by last night. Further clarification will be known once the leagues have been in contact with the Football Association.

Bury Town were one of those who voted AGAINST the Isthmian League resolution to suspend the season further, favouring a re-start on Saturday week (December 12) with a home match against Histon.

Social distancing at Compton Park on the opening day of a stop-start season, as Bury Town take on hosts Cogenhoe United in the FA Cup. Picture: CARL MARSTONSocial distancing at Compton Park on the opening day of a stop-start season, as Bury Town take on hosts Cogenhoe United in the FA Cup. Picture: CARL MARSTON

They Blues have so far only played four league games this season, due to their extended FA Cup run.

Manager Ben Chenery, speaking earlier, today, said: “I got the impression that the general feel was that quite a few clubs were not prepared to resume their leagues because of the hospitality scenario.

“But we and the other local clubs in Suffolk were all in favour of starting the season again.

“It’s been a difficult decision. If you ask the players, they all want to play football, and we were given an opportunity to do that by the league.

Joe Marsden celebrates converting a penalty during Needham Market's 4-1 win over Three Bridges in the FA Trophy. The Marketmen do not know when their Southern League campaign will restart. Picture: PAUL VOLLERJoe Marsden celebrates converting a penalty during Needham Market's 4-1 win over Three Bridges in the FA Trophy. The Marketmen do not know when their Southern League campaign will restart. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

“But the hospitality side of it had to be taken into account. We at Bury Town are always quite innovative, and we have looked at ways of trying to overcome that barrier.

“It would be very disappointing not being able to start up again, but it’s very understandable,” added Chenery.

The Pitching In Isthmian, Northern Premier and Southern Leagues released the following joint statement tonight:

Cemal Ramadan celebrates after scoring what proved to be the winning goal for Bury Town at Cogenhoe United at the start of this season. But when will the Isthmian League start up again? Picture: NEIL DADYCemal Ramadan celebrates after scoring what proved to be the winning goal for Bury Town at Cogenhoe United at the start of this season. But when will the Isthmian League start up again? Picture: NEIL DADY

‘The Clubs in membership of the Northern Premier, Southern and Isthmian Leagues (the Trident Leagues) met earlier this week to consider the challenges and issues brought about by the reintroduction of Tiers after the raising of the nationwide lockdown with effect from yesterday.

‘The clubs were asked to vote on a proposition that the pause in fixtures be continued with a regular review in light of changes to the Tiers and/or grants becoming available.

‘The total votes cast by the 224 Clubs show a substantial number of Clubs in agreement with the proposition. The matter has been considered today by all concerned and a further statement will be issued in due course.’

You may also want to watch:

Meanwhile, the wording of the resolution put to all Step 3 and 4 clubs was as follows:

‘That Steps 3 and 4 continue the current pause in the season with a regular review in the light of changes to the current tiers and/or grants becoming available’

In the current three-tiered system, 45 of the 61 clubs in the Northern Premier League are in Tier Three, while in the Isthmian League the bulk of clubs (67 from 81) are in Tier Two, with just 14 in Tier Three.

As regards the Southern League, 65 of the 82 clubs are in Tier Two.

Clubs in tier three were facing the prospect of playing home games behind closed doors, without any crowds.

And although clubs in tier two would have been able to welcome spectators with a reduced capacity, secondary income from hospitality would have been restricted - no mixing of members from different households or different support bubbles inside clubhouses, and alcohol could only be served with a ‘substantial meal.’

- Also: An absolute mess: mishmash to the supposed return of non-league

Suffolk clubs, despite the prospect of reduced income from games, were hoping to resume their league seasons, which had been put on hold since lockdown2 enforced league suspensions for ‘non-elite’ non-league football from Step 3 downwards, for a four-week period.

With regards the stricter new rules concerning hospitality. Felixstowe & Walton United had issued a statement earlier in the week confirming:

‘After consultation with Environmental Health, our kiosk can open for food and non-alcoholic drinks providing they are consumed while seated. Our bar & function room will be closed with no alcohol sales in accordance with Tier 2 rules.’

Elsewhere, the Thurlow Nunn League and Suffolk & Ipswich League (Steps 5, 6 and 7) are able to resume matches this weekend, although several clubs in the Thurlow Nunn have opted not to start up again just yet.

The second round of the FA Vase also takes place this weekend, involving the likes of Stowmarket Town, Walsham Le Willows and Woodbridge Town, with FA Trophy ties scheduled for next Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, Leiston and Felixstowe & Walton United will play each other in a friendly fixture at Victory Road on Saturday (kick-off 3pm). Admission will be £7 for adults, £5 for concessions (oaps and students), and £2 for Under-16s. Admission is free for season ticket holders.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Death of woman found at Suffolk pub remains unexplained, inquest hears

Police cars at the Magpie pub where Irina Kuzmina died in November 2019 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Death of 54-year-old on A14 has led to ‘numerous changes’ to policy at NHS trusts

Andrew Gibbins had been a voluntary patient at Wedgwood House prior to his death Picture: TUDOR MORGAN-OWEN

More than 100 vehicles stopped in crack down on crime groups and fatal four

Suffolk police carried out a day of action, clamping down on crime groups and fatal four driving offences. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

‘I will not be swayed into making the same mistakes’ – Evans gives vote of confidence to Lambert

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans (centre) has backed under pressure manager Paul Lambert (left) with a public statement. Photo: Steve Waller

Suffolk clubs set to be frustrated as Isthmian, Southern and Northern Premier Leagues vote to delay return to action

Bury Town players look dejected after the final whistle sounds in their FA Cup defeat at Banbury United. Bury's campaign could well continue to be put on hold after the recent league vote in favour of an extended pause. Picture: NEIL DADY