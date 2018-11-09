THE NON-LEAGUE PODCAST: The ‘Raheem’ incident! Earlier kick-offs and keeping the standards high

Join host Mike Bacon and co-host Carl Marston for another episode of The Non-League Podcast. In this week’s edition we talk to AFC Sudbury boss Mark Morsley and Grundisburgh manager Micky Squirrell.

Welcome to another edition of The Non-League Podcast.

Enjoy 45 minutes of non-league chat with two managers who know much about the non-league game – Mark Morsley of AFC Sudbury, who play in Bostik North and Micky Squirrell of Grundisburgh, who play in the Suffolk & Ipswich League.

Both are current managers and have plenty of views on the state of the non-league game today.

Hosted by Mike Bacon and Carl Marston, both big non-league fans themselves, The Non-League Podcast brings you the thoughts of local people in the non-league game.

What would Morsley and Squirrell do should one of their players take an accidental tumble in the penalty area and win a penalty that never should be, as happened to Raheem Sterling this week?

How is the SIL doing these days?

And should games start earlier to save money on floodlighting?

Lots of non-league chat, fun and comment. Relax and enjoy.

