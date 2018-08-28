Overcast

The Non-League Podcast: Players who step down. And when one of our guests wore no trousers for the journey home from a game!

PUBLISHED: 12:03 16 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:09 16 November 2018

Episode 3 Non-League Podcast, left to right: Matt Carmichael, John Campany, Carl Marston and Mike Bacon and the new edition of Kings of Anglia. Out now!

Episode 3 Non-League Podcast, left to right: Matt Carmichael, John Campany, Carl Marston and Mike Bacon and the new edition of Kings of Anglia. Out now!

Join host Mike Bacon and co-host Carl Marston for another episode of The Non-League Podcast. In this week’s edition we talk to Little Oakley boss Matt Carmichael and a doyen of non-league football – vice-chairman of the Essex & Suffolk Border League – John Campany.

In Episode 3 of The Non-League Podcast we chat to Matt Carmichael, former Brantham joint boss and now manager of Little Oakley in Thurlow Nunn One, as well as John Campany, who played and managed for many years and now reports on the non-league game for the EADT and Ipswich Star.

There’s 45 minutes of chat and fun, discussing among other things:-

Richard Scudamore’s £5m farewell gift from the Premier League clubs and how much a match ball in non-league costs.

Players dropping down a level – and when John Campany had to leave a game...with no trousers on!

WARNING: This Podcast is a Brexit-free zone!

Subscribe to The Non-League Podcast here on iTunes

How one small gesture by Ipswich Town fan Karl Fuller led to more than 500 tickets being donated

11:02 Stuart Watson
Ipswich Town fans watch the recent 1-1 draw with Preston at Portman Road. Photo: Steve Waller

More than 500 tickets have been donated for Ipswich Town’s home game against West Brom next Friday evening after one small act of kindness gained online momentum.

Nsiala is more than just a footballer... his time in Vietnam offered a new perspective on life

06:00 Andy Warren
Toto Nsiala, pictured in action against Queens Park Rangers. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Toto Nsiala may currently find himself on the fringes of the Ipswich Town first-team but the central defender continues to make an impact off the field each and every week.

Opinion All 24 Championship home kits ranked from worst to first... so how do Ipswich fare this year?

Yesterday, 17:25 Andy Warren
Which team has the best kit in the Championship?

We’ve ranked the home kits of all 24 Championship teams. So who comes out on top?

‘It was really frustrating but it’s paid off’ - Dozzell on patience, asking for a loan and stalled comeback

Yesterday, 12:00 Andy Warren
Andre Dozzell is back in the first-team picture at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Andre Dozzell has revealed his frustration as his return to action stalled earlier in the season but the teenager is now hungry for minutes on the field after returning to the first-team picture.

Taylor is the football sponge bringing a Spanish influence to Ipswich... and he used to clean Lambert’s boots

Yesterday, 06:00 Andy Warren
Stuart Taylor is Paul Lambert's assistant manager at Portman Road. Picture: STEVE WALLER/PA

ANDY WARREN spoke to Ipswich Town No.2 Stuart Taylor about his journey from cleaning Paul Lambert’s boots at St Mirren to assisting him at Portman Road.

Opinion Nino Severino: Always looking for that unique development edge!

Yesterday, 09:00 Mike Bacon
Jason Dozzell delivering football specific coaching skills Photo: CONTRIBUTED

In past columns I have talked about a divide between athletes that earn large amounts of money, and those that do not, and how there is a movement in Ipswich to bring this sporting diversity together.

Jackson nets a hat-trick as Ward, Bishop and Kenlock play in 5-1 friendly win

Wed, 17:33
Kayden Jackson scored a hat-trick in a behind-closed-doors friendly win over QPR this afternoon. Picture: ITFC

Striker Kayden Jackson scored a hat-trick as Ipswich Town defeated QPR 5-1 in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Playford Road this afternoon.

Chalobah trains with full England squad ahead of United States clash

Wed, 17:10 Andy Warren
Trevoh Chalobah has also been included in the England U20 squad and has trained with the full England squad. Photo: Pagepix

Trevoh Chalobah has been training with the full England squad today ahead of the Three Lions’ clash with the United States tomorrow night.

Graham training with Oxford with winger out of the picture at Ipswich

Wed, 13:50 Andy Warren
Jordan Graham is no longer at Ipswich Town and is training with Oxford. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Jordan Graham is training with Oxford United after being given permission to move on by Ipswich Town.

‘Huge talent’ Lankester wants to continue Ipswich progress but would consider loan move

Wed, 12:00 Andy Warren
Jack Lankester made his Ipswich Town debut against QPR, replacing Gwion Edwards. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Teenager Jack Lankester hopes to be involved with the Ipswich Town first team for the remainder of the season but would be prepared to spend time out on loan if it aides his development.

Opinion All 24 Championship home kits ranked from worst to first... so how do Ipswich fare this year?

Which team has the best kit in the Championship?

Which team has the best kit in the Championship?

Trains cancelled as police deal with ‘disruptive passengers’

Passengers are delayed due to a police incident on the line betweeen Ipswich and Cambidge (stock image) Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Three-car crash on A14 causes three miles of traffic

Over three miles of traffic along the A14 and Orwell Bridge have formed after one lane of traffic became blocked near the Copdock interchange. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Nsiala is more than just a footballer... his time in Vietnam offered a new perspective on life

Toto Nsiala, pictured in action against Queens Park Rangers. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Video ‘The town was absolutely packed’ – Bury St Edmunds sparkles with Christmas lights

Hundreds of people got into the festive spirit for the Christmas lights switch on Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

How one small gesture by Ipswich Town fan Karl Fuller led to more than 500 tickets being donated

Ipswich Town fans watch the recent 1-1 draw with Preston at Portman Road. Photo: Steve Waller

