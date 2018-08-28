The Non-League Podcast: Players who step down. And when one of our guests wore no trousers for the journey home from a game!

Episode 3 Non-League Podcast, left to right: Matt Carmichael, John Campany, Carl Marston and Mike Bacon and the new edition of Kings of Anglia. Out now!

Join host Mike Bacon and co-host Carl Marston for another episode of The Non-League Podcast. In this week’s edition we talk to Little Oakley boss Matt Carmichael and a doyen of non-league football – vice-chairman of the Essex & Suffolk Border League – John Campany.

In Episode 3 of The Non-League Podcast we chat to Matt Carmichael, former Brantham joint boss and now manager of Little Oakley in Thurlow Nunn One, as well as John Campany, who played and managed for many years and now reports on the non-league game for the EADT and Ipswich Star.

There’s 45 minutes of chat and fun, discussing among other things:-

Richard Scudamore’s £5m farewell gift from the Premier League clubs and how much a match ball in non-league costs.

Players dropping down a level – and when John Campany had to leave a game...with no trousers on!

WARNING: This Podcast is a Brexit-free zone!

